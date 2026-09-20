The pressure is starting to mount on Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi

A top Premier League boss is reportedly keen on becoming the Tottenham Hotspur manager, should the club decide to part ways with Roberto De Zerbi, with Fabrizio Romano revealing where the club currently stands in that regard.

Having saved the club from the genuine threat of relegation last season, De Zerbi oversaw a summer spend of more than £300million to bolster an under-performing squad in north London.

However, it’s been a disastrous start to the new campaign for Tottenham, who have failed to win any of their first five Premier League outings and also crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the third-round stage.

There have already been murmurings that all is not well behind the scenes, with former Spurs striker Bobby Zamora telling TEAMtalk that the Italian is lucky Daniel Levy is no longer in charge of the club.

Handing De Zerbi a five-year contract back in April means Tottenham are facing the prospect of a huge payout if things continue to go south, but it’s a results business and they are not looking like they can win a game at this early stage of the season.

That has, in turn, led to speculation over who could replace De Zerbi in the hotseat, with a far from reliable source revealing that Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is ready to take the reins if the Italian is sacked.

Indeed, Indykaila claims that Spurs have reached out to Seagulls chief, who oversaw a 3-0 win for his side against Spurs’ bitter north London rivals Arsenal on Saturday.

They said on X: “Our source in Brighton messaged us a couple of hours ago. He said Spurs have made enquiries about Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler.

“We understand Fabian Hürzeler would be keen to become the #THFC manager. One to watch…”

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Tottenham trusting the process under De Zerbi – Romano

However, reputed insider Fabrizio Romano insists that Tottenham are not hitting the panic button over De Zerbi just yet, as the first international break of the new season now kicks in.

Speaking after the 3-2 home defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday, Romano explained: “Tottenham decided to back Roberto De Zerbi in the summer by trusting his ideas.

“Obviously everything was not possible, but it was still a very ambitious market, a very expensive market.

“When I say not everything, for example, Cody Gakpo, top target, but was no longer available.

“And then more things they wanted to do, but it’s normal. At no club do they complete the perfect market. But still, big investments and top players signed.

“So, the message from Tottenham, as of today, remains a message of confidence in Roberto De Zerbi.

“So at the moment I don’t have any indication of Tottenham exploring different ways.

“I’m told that Tottenham still believe in the manager. I’m told Tottenham knew it was going to take time.

“It’s not a switch you make from 17th in the league, saving from relegation in the final game of the season, to Champions League spots just because you spend big money.

“Tottenham knew it was going to be a process and it can not always be fast.

“Obviously, they all, including De Zerbi, had different expectations. The club, the coach, everyone had different expectations, not two points from five games.

“But at the same time they maintain confidence in the process.”

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