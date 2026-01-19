Manager with ‘rare skill’ now ‘a top target for Tottenham’ and ‘could be tempted’ to swap clubs and replace Thomas Frank

Tottenham Hotspur have added Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler to their list of managerial targets, according to a report, as the future of Thomas Frank remains deeply uncertain.

Thomas Frank was appointed the Tottenham manager only in the summer of 2025, but poor results and performances mean that the former Brentford boss could be shown the exit even before the 2025/26 campaign ends.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that the sacking of Frank as the Tottenham manager is now ‘inevitable’.

We understand Tottenham are still standing by the Dane and will let him take charge of the Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday.

However, Spurs have already started identifying potential candidates to replace Frank, with Oliver Glasner of Crystal Palace among them.

Sources have told us that Xabi Alonso, who recently parted company as the Real Madrid manager, is also on Tottenham’s radar.

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, too, is a candidate, and so is Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola.

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler has now come on Tottenham’s radar, according to Football Insider.

The report has claimed that the 32-year-old German has ‘emerged as a top managerial target for Tottenham’.

The Tottenham hierarchy are said to have impressed by how Hurzeler handled his role at Brighton and has coped with the pressure of managing in the Premier League.

The report has noted that although the Hurzeler is under contract at Brighton until 2027, the former FC St. Pauli manager ‘could be tempted to take on a new challenge at Tottenham if offered the opportunity’.

What has been said about Fabian Hurzeler

Hurzeler was appointed the Brighton manager in June 2024 and became the youngest ever full-time boss of a Premier League club; he was 31 at the time.

Brighton finished eighth in the Premier League table last season and are currently 12th in the standings, just seven points off the Champions League places.

While Hurzeler has impressed Tottenham, internally, Brighton rate him highly, too.

Brighton sporting director Jason Ayto told the club’s official website on December 25, 2025: “He has quickly become well respected within the game, and across the Premier League, which is even more impressive when you factor in his age.

“Fabian is a student of the game, someone who loves the detail and works incredibly hard.

“Conversations with him are always constructive – he’s open minded and values input, which makes working with him a pleasure.

“Fabian has an ability to balance tactical detail with man management. His work rate and drive are incredible, and he is meticulous in preparation.

“He is equally strong at building trust and confidence within the squad.

“Players respond well to him because he communicates clearly and understands what motivates individuals.”

Ayto added: “Fabian reads games well and isn’t afraid to make bold decisions.

“This has served us really well when you consider the number of goals from substitutes this season – our record is the best across the top five leagues in Europe.

“In play, he combines modern tactical thinking with a calm authority that players respect – that’s a rare skill for a coach.”

Brighton technical director Mike Cave said: “His substitutions often change games, which speaks to his ability to spot opportunities and act decisively to exploit them.

“But it also reflects the depth and balance of the squad he’s helped shape – he makes every player feels they have a role to play, and that’s important.

“Fabian has a very clear way he wants to play. We saw that at Nottingham Forest, with a really impressive performance and two very different aspects in both halves.

“Fluidity in the first half, in what was arguably one of our best performances in the Premier League; and then really good resilience and game management in the second half.

“Fabian sets clear principles for the players, but he also has the capability to adapt to opponents and situations. We don’t want just one style of play.”

