Tottenham Hotspur transfer chiefs Fabio Paratici and Johan Lange are reportedly closing in on the signing of a sublime winger target, although TEAMtalk has some doubts over how the LaLiga star will fit into the side.

It’s no secret that Spurs are after at least one new forward signing in the January transfer window, with the very real possibility that they sign a new left-winger as well as another No.9.

In terms of that left-sided berth, Tottenham remain huge fans of Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, while Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman remains a target and will almost certainly be on the move in the new year after his very public midweek bust-up with boss Ivan Juric.

However, fresh reports from Spain state that the north London club are ready to trigger the £53million (€60m / $70m) exit clause of Real Sociedad attacker Takefusa Kubo.

The report from the not always reliable Fichajes, claims that Tottenham’s interest in the player is ‘serious’ and that Kubo himself sees a move to the Premier League side as the ‘ideal next step’ in his career.

The 24-year-old Japan international, who joined Sociedad from Real Madrid in 2022 after failing to break through at the Bernabeu, has been subject to “several” failed transfer attempts from Spurs in recent years. However, it appears that Tottenham are now ready to succeed where others have failed.

It’s also claimed, with a hint of cynicism, that the transfer could give Spurs huge commercial gains in the Asian market once again following the departure of South Korean legend Son Heung-min last summer.

Why the doubts over Kubo to Tottenham?

Kubo has racked up 24 goals and 18 assists in 146 total appearances for Sociedad and is renowned for his ability in one-v-one situations.

Indeed, the Japan star completed more successful take-ons per 90 than any other Sociedad player in LaLiga last season with an impressive 2.1 per game (WhoScored), which is more than any Spurs player managed in 2024/2025.

Here’s the issue, though, he plays almost exclusively as a right-winger and Tottenham already have an outstanding talent in that position, Mohammed Kudus.

Kubo is naturally left-footed but, like most wide players these days, is stronger on the opposite flank, cutting inside onto his stronger foot.

The Sociedad man is versatile enough to swap sides and fill that problem left-sided position for Tottenham, but it would be going completely against his strengths to do so and arguably be a waste of his talents – especially at £53m.

While it remains to be seen what happens in January, it’s more likely that Spurs pursue Semenyo or Lookman instead, given they regularly line up on the left for their respective sides.

First up, Tottenham have already moved on from their interest in Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye is now a prime target.

