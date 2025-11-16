Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly suffered a double blow to their hopes of signing a highly-rated midfielder currently starring in the Champions League, with Inter Milan at the centre of their difficulties to strike a deal.

It’s no secret that Spurs are on the hunt for new midfield talent ahead of the January transfer window, as TEAMtalk have continually reported, and have been scouring the whole of Europe thanks to sporting director Fabio Paratici’s extensive list of contacts.

We’ve already reported on Tottenham’s interest in Victor Froholdt, who has been excelling at Porto, while Rangers star Nicolas Raskin is another top talent also on their radar.

However, a fresh report claims that Paratici and co. are also weighing up a move for the son of legendary Inter star Dejan Stankovic, Alexander Stankovic.

Stankovic junior joined Club Brugge this summer from Inter’s academy in a €9.5 million deal, and has quickly established himself as a regular starter in both the Belgian Pro League and Champions League.

Indeed, he made 13 league appearances and four Champions League outings, highlighting his outstanding defensive midfield qualities – particularly on the European stage.

And, according to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Tottenham have identified Stankovic as a potential long-term solution in the heart of their midfield.

Stankovic is described as fitting the profile of a modern defensive midfielder with qualities tailored to Frank’s tactical set-up.

Standing at nearly 6ft 1in, he possesses the physical presence to dominate aerial duels while also illustrating good tactical awareness and impressive technical ability.

Inter hold not one, but two Stankovic clauses

While the 20-year-old has clearly caught the eye of Thomas Frank, any potential deal faces complications as Inter hold two buyback clauses in his contract.

It’s reported they are planning to activate a €23million buy-back in the summer of 2026, with a second €25m deal in place for 2027.

If Tottenham do decide to try and step in ahead of Inter and strike a deal, much will depend on whether they turn their loan for Joao Palhinha into a permanent move, as expected.

In fact, Stankovic could be a straight swap for Yves Bissouma in the Tottenham squad, with the Mali international out of contract in 2026 and expected to be allowed to part ways with the club.

However, a deal looks highly unlikely, at this stage, all the while Inter hold those two clauses.

