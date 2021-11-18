Paratici plots fearsome Tottenham change to make club one of world’s best

Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici is transforming the club’s scouting department into what he hopes will be one of the world’s best, according to a report.

Spurs have endured mixed fortunes on the pitch for a number of years, amid three managerial changes. However, Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo are not solely to blame for the club’s recent struggles.

Indeed, Tottenham’s transfer strategy has been hit and miss. While signings such as Pierre-Emile Hojberg have proved effective, others such as Matt Doherty have struggled.

Nevertheless, a solid scouting network feeds into transfers. Football London notes that Spurs’ scouting system has declined in recent seasons and Paratici is therefore performing an overhaul.

Working with technical performance director Steve Hitchen, the source reports how former Juventus chief Paratici wants to turn the department into one of Europe’s best.

In the end, the pair want Spurs to rival Europe’s best clubs as they look to end their silverware drought.

However, they will look to keep the club’s core transfer strategy in place with the new scouting system.

Spurs have tended to focus on younger signings who can become top talents in the future. Summer signing Bryan Gil, 20, fits that bill.

Spurs have confidence in Antonio Rudiger pursuit Antonio Conte is reportedly confident Spurs can land Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea, with more news on Cesar Azpilicueta and Dusan Vlahovic.

And with manager Antonio Conte now at the helm, Paratici wants his fellow Italian to have exciting talents at his disposal for the future.

Football London adds that Paratici wants to improve all of the departments at Spurs. However, in his ultimate aim to drive on-field success, scouting is a priority.

Man Utd duo and Man City fringe star – Newcastle’s ideal January transfer targets

As such, Tottenham are creating a number of new recruitment roles, such as a video scout job advertised this week.

Speaking in his first press conference, Conte revealed his transfer discussions with Paratici.

Conte, Paratici eyeing Tottenham success

The manager said: “Now to tell that we have a specific target is not simple. I think the club is the same. Paratici knows very well this is the situation.

“I think at the moment it’s not good or not fair to say we want to do this or reach this.

“At the moment we’ve only to be strong, to start to work together and think that we need to improve.”

As for who Spurs could sign in January, meanwhile, Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski, 21, is supposedly a target.