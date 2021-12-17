Tottenham Managing Director of Football Fabio Paratici is preparing to begin talks over the signing of a Serie A star, according to reports.

Paratici spent 11 years working as the Sporting Director for Italian giants Juventus. During his spell in Turin, the Old Lady won nine consecutive Serie A titles.

The chief opted for a new challenge in the summer and went on to join Tottenham. He still has strong links with clubs in the Italian top flight, which could help Spurs to complete some impressive transfers in 2022.

They are fighting London rivals West Ham for the capture of Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic. The Serbian is one of the most highly rated defenders in Serie A.

Milenkovic appears destined to join a top club, along with team-mate and compatriot Dusan Vlahovic.

Recent reports suggest a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ is in place between Milenkovic and Fiorentina. It will allow him to move on if a club such as Tottenham or West Ham comes in with a significant offer.

West Ham are desperate to sign the 24-year-old to help ease their defensive crisis. But Paratici and Spurs have made the first move.

According to the Express, who cite reports in Italy, Paratici is ‘ready to enter negotiations’ with Fiorentina.

Spurs willing to allow Harry Kane to leave in January to Real Madrid Daniel Levy is reportedly preparing to allow Harry Kane to leave Tottenham in January, but will push for the the striker to sign for Real Madrid.

They have the necessary funds to finalise a deal this winter. However, they will likely have to wait until the summer transfer window as Fiorentina eye a top-four finish.

Milenkovic appears ready to take the next step and Spurs would be a good choice. A switch to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium could see him partner Cristian Romero at the back.

Milenkovic’s arrival would also aid Antonio Conte. The manager needs better centre-backs if his 3-5-2 formation is to be successful.

That means one of Eric Dier or Davinson Sanchez could leave next year.

Tottenham transfer chances rated

Meanwhile, Spurs insider John Wenham believes the club may struggle to sign Gini Wijnaldum from Paris Saint-Germain.

“The first issue would be the wages, I’m sure we can’t match the wages he is on at PSG,” Wenham told Football Insider.

“I imagine he’s on a substantial sum considering they were able to swoop in at the eleventh hour and steal him from his supposed dream move to Barcelona.

“The other obstacle would be the number of rival clubs in for him if he does become available.

“We are then fighting in a crowded market and we can’t offer Champions League or even Europa League football right now.

“I do wonder if he really is available as well because he comes on in nearly every game. He is a brilliant player but I just don’t see it.”

READ MORE: Tottenham, Arsenal told reason why wantaway Man Utd misfit may stay put