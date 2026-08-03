Fabrizio Romano confirms high profile Tottenham transfer is essentially done

Tottenham have practically wrapped up a club-to-club agreement for one of their biggest moves of the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Tottenham have spent lavishly so far this summer, with a combined £237m forked out on the triple signing of Jan Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

Further big-money moves are on the agenda, with Spurs fully intending to sign a right winger and either a left winger or striker.

Savinho is the player identified to slot in on the right side, and talks with Manchester City regarding a deal projected to be worth around £60m are ongoing.

With Tottenham’s total spend primed to rise as high as £350m if two forwards are banked, a handful of lucrative exits are planned.

Perhaps the highest profile player to leave Spurs this summer will be Cristian Romero.

The Argentine wants out of Tottenham and the club aren’t standing in his way.

Romero has been the subject of concrete interest from Serie A champions Inter Milan, and according to the latest from Fabrizio Romano, a club-to-club agreement is practically a sure thing.

With Romero not asking for a pay rise either, transfer guru Romano revealed it’s now up to Inter to follow through with this move or pull the plug.

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Decision time for Inter Milan on Cristian Romero

‘Inter are expected to make final decision soon on Cuti Romero deal,’ declared Romano when reporting on X.

‘No issues on agreement with Spurs on fee, Romero asks same salary he has at Tottenham.

‘Inter to decide soon as more clubs are keen on the Argentinian; exits could be key.’

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Romano subsequently took to YouTube to provide further insight into Romero’s situation.

“I think we have to be attentive to the situation of Cuti Romero,” declared Romano. “Because Inter are on it, and there are more clubs keen.

“I think there could be movement around Romero in the next days, eventually weeks, but for sure around Romero there is movement, and I still expect him to leave Tottenham in this summer transfer window.”

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