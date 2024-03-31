Fabrizio Romano confirms Tottenham exit plan after forward’s disastrous deal turns sour

Fabrizio Romano has revealed what Tottenham plan to do with recent signing Alejo Veliz after his loan stint with Sevilla turned sour.

Spurs have set about signing some of the most promising young talent around over recent seasons. Centre-back Ashley Phillips joined from Blackburn Rovers, while Tottenham upset the odds to beat Barcelona to the signature of Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall in January.

Argentina Under-20 international, Alejo Veliz, has also formed part of the youthful recruitment drive. Tottenham committed to a package worth £13m when bringing the lively young forward to north London last summer.

Veliz featured sparingly in the first half of the current campaign and was duly loaned out to Spanish side Sevilla in January. The idea there was for Veliz to attain regular game-time to hone his craft in a top European league.

However, the move has not panned out as Spurs would have hoped, with Veliz limited to just a trio of appearances in Seville, none of which were starts.

Totenham’s Veliz plan for 2024/25

Now, according to trusted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are once again set to loan Veliz out next season.

However, amid the forward’s lack of gametime in Spain, Tottenham will demand guarantees over the player’s outlook for regular action when discussing terms with interested clubs.

“Tottenham are preparing new loan with different plan for Alejo Veliz for next season as he’s not playing at Sevilla,” wrote Romano.

“Spurs want guaranteed game time for Alejo for next year as discussions will follow in the upcoming months. Veliz, set to return from Sevilla in any case.”

While not stated, the inference is Veliz will either join a comparatively weaker league, or will join a weaker team than Sevilla where he’s likely to be further up the pecking order.

