Tottenham are very much considering a move to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace this summer in what could prove a club-record shattering transfer, with Rio Ferdinand also sharing why he thinks the 11-cap England star will be on the move.

The 26-year-old has grown into one of the Premier League’s most outstanding playmakers during his time at Selhurst Park, playing a part in 68 goals (40 scored, 28 assists) in 167 appearances for the Eagles. Proving every inch a bargain signing since his £20m move from QPR in 2020, Eze is now established as a regular in the England squad, having won 11 caps for his country.

However, there is a strong possibility he will leave the FA Cup winners this summer. And with just two years remaining on his deal, talk of a move away has been aided by the £68m exit clause that exists in his contract.

To that end, it was reported on Tuesday how new Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank was ready to turn his focus towards a deal for Eze after failing to reunite with Bryan Mbeumo.

And while any deal would likely set Spurs back a new club-record fee, Frank is understood to have endorsed a possible deal to club bosses, with the player seen as a key target this summer to help catapult the north London club back into the upper echelons of the Premier League.

Now Fabrizio Romano has given his take on a possible deal, and has confirmed Spurs do “love” the player in a 17-word update.

“Tottenham love Eze, he’s on the list for sure. But no final decision has been made yet,” Romano told Givemesport.

Furthermore, Tottenham’s hopes of a deal have multiplied further amid claims that the 26-year-old would prefer a move to Spurs over Arsenal, with the Gunners also having been touted as would-be candidates for his signature.

Tottenham target Eze ready for next step as cost of deal emerges

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed last week that the clause in Eze’s contract, which can be triggered for £68m, is valid only til mid-August, by which time it will expire and Palace will have the right to reject any offers that come their way.

However, transfer journalist Paul O’Keefe has taken to social media to explain that any deal for Eze could be done for slightly cheaper, with the Eagles open to accepting three payments worth £20m a time for their mercurial midfield talent.

Speaking to TNT Sports about Eze back in March, pundit Rio Ferdinand explained why he feels the Palace star is now perfectly primed to move to a bigger side.

“His journey has been unique. He’s had disappointments in his academy life, released from clubs, found a new journey and a different pathway for himself. He’s got to this level and now he’s an England international,” Ferdinand beamed.

“This kid, no disrespect to Palace, could go on and play for one of the top teams. He’s got that individual brilliance; he’s got the awareness when he’s dribbling to keep his head up and bring others into play. I speak to other players that play against him, and they say he’s such an elusive player, unpredictable in the way that he carries the ball, but also [his strength].

“If you look at the size of him, he’s got the strength and power to go with it. Again, you’ve got to get out on the pitch and you’ve got to be available.”

