Fabrizio Romano confirms Tottenham star ‘could leave’ this summer with £50m-rated upgrade lined up

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a genuine candidate to leave Tottenham at season’s end, while reports claim Spurs are preparing a bid for a successor Ange Postecoglou loves.

Hojbjerg cost £15m prior to add-ons when brought to Tottenham by Jose Mourinho back in 2020. The Denmark international was a guaranteed starter under Mourinho as well as Antonio Conte. However, his stock has fallen since Ange Postecoglou took charge.

Hojbjerg has featured in 27 of Tottenham’s 28 Premier League matches this season. But with Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr favoured, the vast bulk of Hojbjerg’s outings have been late cameos off the bench.

The 28-year-old will have just a single season remaining on his contract come the summer. As such, and given his reduced importance in north London, a sale is possible.

Taking to X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed Hojbjerg is a genuine contender to leave the club this summer.

Furthermore, Hojbjerg recently switched to a new agency in a move that is suggested to be a pre-cursor to securing a move away.

“Pierre-Emile Højbjerg could leave Spurs in the summer as current deal is due to expire in June 2025.

“Højbjerg has recently signed with USG Italy as new agency in order to assess all the options ahead of summer transfer window.”

Hojbjerg was on Fulham’s radar last summer as they desperately sought to sign a replacement for Joao Palhinha. Palhinha was on course to join Bayern Munich at the time and even travelled to Germany, though the move fell through.

Elsewhere, Hojbjerg rejected the chance to join Lyon in January and has repeatedly drawn links with top-ranking Serie A sides.

Tottenham’s £50m upgrade

Adding to the chances Hojbjerg will leave Spurs this summer is the fact Tottenham want to sign a brand new central midfielder.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher is their No 1 target and TEAMtalk has learned the Blues will cash in if Gallagher doesn’t sign a new deal. Like Hojbjerg, Gallagher’s existing deal expires after the 2024/25 season.

Chelsea value Gallagher at £50m, though according to Football Insider, Spurs will play hardball and open the bidding with an effort in the £30m-£40m range.

The fact Chelsea’s back is up against the wall due to Gallagher’s contract status is convincing Tottenham a deal for below market value is there to be had, much to Postecoglou’s delight.

Explaining Postecoglou’s infatuation with Gallagher, our transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, revealed the role Gallagher would assume in north London.

Gallagher would be deployed as a number six and compete with Bissouma and Sarr in the deeper midfield roles.

However, Gallagher’s versatility will also ensure he gets opportunities further forward in James Maddison’s position if and when he misses out.

