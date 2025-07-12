A heavily rumoured Tottenham transfer is not imminent and according to Fabrizio Romano, it is not expected to be completed at any stage in the current window.

Tottenham’s transfer window has exploded into life over the past week, with the £55m signing of Mohammed Kudus finalised on Thursday.

That was quickly followed by Spurs moving for Nottingham Forest vice-captain, Morgan Gibbs-White. An agreement on personal terms was struck and Spurs activated Gibbs-White’s £60m release clause.

However, Forest believe the 25-year-old was approached illegally by Spurs and in their eyes, Tottenham never had permission to speak with the player.

That move is on standby for the time being as Forest consult their legal team to determine their next steps.

Elsewhere, Tottenham have been heavily linked with selling centre-back Cristian Romero. Both Madrid clubs are frequently mentioned, with Atletico believed to be the more eager of the two.

Indeed, Spanish outlet AS even went as far as to say Atleti has approved a €70m bid for the Argentine after his move was personally requested by Diego Simeone.

But according to the latest from transfer guru Romano, not only will Romero NOT be joining Atleti, but he won’t be leaving Spurs this summer full stop.

“Despite all the stories you’ve heard this summer, Cuti Romero is not going to Atletico Madrid,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel.

“The appreciation is quite obvious, Romero is one of the best centre-backs in the world.

“But Atletico Madrid never sent an official proposal to Tottenham and also never sent any official proposal to the player in terms of personal terms.

“We heard many times ‘it was done’ with the player, ‘it was going to get done’ between the clubs… there is nothing at this stage between Romero and Atletico Madrid.

“I expect Romero probably this summer to stay at Tottenham unless something surprising happens.”

The latest on Morgan Gibbs-White

Romano also touched on the Gibbs-White situation, adding: “Forest have started working on legal action against Tottenham.

“They believe that the way they used to proceed with the release clause was not the correct way, that they were not authorised to speak to the player. They’re not happy at all.

“They spoke to the Premier League and now the Premier League will investigate into this story.

“But Tottenham maintain their position, they are convinced about their behaviour and want to proceed with the deal. They want to sign the player.

“Nottingham Forest are prepared to fight and so let’s see what will happen there. But for sure the Gibbs-White deal now has an issue to resolve between the two clubs.”

Romano concluded by stating Tottenham remain “hopeful and confident” they will sign the attacking midfielder when all is said and done.

There is no suggestion Spurs will pull the plug on the move anytime soon.