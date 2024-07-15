Tottenham have already made two impressive signings in Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall this summer but their business is far from over as they aim to build a squad capable of competing for trophies.

Ange Postecoglou has made signing a new winger one of his priorities for the window and as we’ve consistently reported, Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze is at the top of his shortlist.

The 26-year-old, who was part of the England squad that reached the Euro 2024 final, is available for £60m due to a release clause in his contract.

Eze plays as an attacking midfielder or left-winger – so he could compete with the likes of James Maddison, Son Heung-min, Richarlison and Manor Solomon at Tottenham.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have been linked with Eze in recent weeks and now reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has reiterated that Spurs are considering a bid for Eze.

“There is appreciation from Spurs for Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace,” Romano said on his Playback Live Show.

But he isn’t the only attacking player from the Premier League that Postecoglou has his eye on.

Tottenham weigh up Pedro Neto bid

Romano goes on to say that Wolves winger Pedro Neto is another name on Tottenham’s shortlist.

“With all of the other options for Tottenham, we always mention here Pedro Neto, this is absolutely confirmed.” Romano added.

“So Tottenham like Eze and like Pedro Neto, and they have decided how much they want to spend in that position.

“So there is internal conversation, but they will bring in one more player in that position for sure – one more offensive player.”

Romano doesn’t reveal how much money Tottenham have set aside for Eze or Neto but both players are valued at £60m by their respective clubs and are unlikely to budge.

Eze was arguably Crystal Palace’s standout player last season. He scored 11 goals and made six assists in 31 appearances across all competitions, and that form deservedly earned him a spot in the England squad.

As for Neto, he started last season on fire with seven assists and one goal in his first 10 Premier League games before he picked up a hamstring injury.

The 24-year-old struggled to get back to that form once he returned and then picked up the same injury again. He missed 23 games in total due to injury last term.

However, Neto is undoubtedly a top player when fully fit and it’s no surprise to see top clubs like Tottenham chasing his signature.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs launch a concrete bid for Eze or Neto in the coming days, as Romano suggests, or if they submit offers for both players.