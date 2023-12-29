Fabrizio Romano confirms Tottenham icon has agreed to leave for MLS outfit; contract length revealed

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Tottenham icon Hugo Lloris ‘will sign’ a one-year deal with Los Angeles FC, as a ‘verbal agreement’ is in place.

Only four current Premier League players have outlasted Lloris’ spell at Spurs with their clubs. Seamus Coleman is nearing 15 years with Everton, and Lewis Dunk recently brought up his 13th year with Brighton.

Lloris, Paul Dummett and Joel Ward have all been at their respective clubs for over 11 years.

Up until a couple of seasons ago, Lloris was still a vital member of the Tottenham side. The Frenchman did not miss a single Premier League game in the 2021/22 season, and his 16 clean sheets were the most he achieved in the English top flight.

Last term, injury problems meant he spent spells on the sidelines on a couple of occasions.

That, coupled with a drop in form and his own desire to leave meant he was replaced by Guglielmo Vicario in the Spurs net this season.

Lloris has not made a single squad this term, having failed to secure an exit in the summer.

But a winter move is coming into view for the Tottenham icon, after reports surfaced stating he was in talks with LA FC over a move to the MLS club.

Romano confirms Lloris LA switch

Now, transfer insider Romano has confirmed that Lloris’ exit is going to happen.

Indeed, he has given his famous ‘here we go’ stamp, and stated a ‘verbal agreement’ is in place between all parties.

It’s stated Lloris will move to LA permanently, beginning with a one-year deal. However, there is the option for the Frenchman to extend his deal for years beyond that.

Lloris would have been a free agent in the summer. While it’s not absolutely clear, it seems that exit is just being accelerated, with his contract just ending a few months before it was due to do.

The goalkeeper would have been able to walk away for free soon, and it seems the same will apply now.

Tottenham free up wage space

There’s little change for Tottenham, who have been content with Vicario as the no.1 and Fraser Forster sitting on the bench as his understudy.

The one ideal part of the move for them is they are getting a big contract off the books, potentially making room for more money to go elsewhere.

That’s another reason they’re seemingly happy to let Lloris go, as they’re paying him not to do anything at the moment, when they’d surely much rather pay a new asset who will have an impact.

The centre-back position is the one it looks like Spurs are most interested in improving upon at the moment, so the money they will no longer be paying to Lloris could be reinvested there.

