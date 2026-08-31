Fabrizio Romano confirms TWO MORE Tottenham transfers after Pape Sarr – ‘here we go’

Tottenham have finalised two more exits after Pape Sarr, with Fabrizio Romano detailing the deals and also naming who else could go.

Tottenham are presiding over a multitude of deals in the final two days of the summer transfer window. Iliman Ndiaye is expected to arrive from Everton for a fee of just £60m. Richarlison would move the opposite way in a connected deal, though they would be treated as separate moves.

On the subject of further exits, Pape Sarr is heading to Juventus on the back of Tottenham signing Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes in central midfield.

The deal is a season-long loan for a €2m fee, plus a conditional obligation to buy worth €28m.

Shedding light on what will trigger the permanent switch, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, wrote on X: ‘Juventus will pay €2m loan fee for Pape Matar Sarr plus €28m buy option clause.

‘The option becomes mandatory if Juventus qualify to Europa League or UCL next season + Sarr reaches at least 50% of the appearances.’

Tottenham have also sealed exits for two other squad players – left-back Souza and winger Mikey Moore.

Souza, Mikey Moore exits sealed

Those deals were confirmed by Romano on X, with the trusted reporter stating: ‘FC Porto agree deal to sign Souza from Tottenham, here we go!

‘Loan move until June 2027, Souza will be in Oporto today with authorization to travel from #THFC.

‘Salary to be covered by Porto then Souza returns to Spurs in June next year.’

On Moore, he wrote: ‘FC Köln have closed the agreement with Tottenham to sign Mikey Moore, here we go!

‘Deal in place on straight loan and green light to travel from #THFC. No buy option clause, back to Spurs in June 2027.’

Kevin Danso next to leave Tottenham?

The next fringe player to go is shaping up to be Kevin Danso, who’ll find opportunities limited if he sticks around in north London.

Cristian Romero has already gone, but with Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke arriving, Danso is fourth choice at best, with Micky Van de Ven also in situ.

The BBC’s Sami Mokbel stated: ‘Sunderland reopen talks with Tottenham for Kevin Danso on potential permanent deal.

‘Personal terms not an issue if clubs can agree. Spurs may require replacement to unlock the deal.’

Romano too confirmed Danso could be on the way out, stating: ‘Kevin Danso can also leave Tottenham in the next 24h.

‘Sunderland are pushing to sign him with player keen and #THFC are looking for a replacement. Deal on; follows @SamiMokbel_BBC.’

READ MORE: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2026 transfer window