Fabrizio Romano has delivered a major update on the future of Tottenham Hotspur skipper Cristian Romero, while it’s been revealed that another major Spurs star is set to stay, even if the club are relegated.

The north London outfit failed to pull themselves out of the relegation zone in Roberto De Zerbi’s first game in charge as they suffered defeat at Sunderland last weekend, with the club still to win a Premier League game in 2026.

The loss at the Stadium of Light was compounded by skipper Cristian Romero limping off with a knee injury that has ruled him out for the remainder of the season, with his World Cup place also in doubt.

There have been reports that the Argentine has likely played his last game for Tottenham, regardless of whether they go down or not, and now Romano has delivered a telling update on Romero’s future.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Italian said: “What I can tell you is that there is a feeling around all people involved in this story, on player’s side, and then on club side, it is probably going to be time for Cuti Romero to leave in the summer transfer window.

“We know it’s always difficult to negotiate with Tottenham, especially when it’s about top players. They are tough and so obviously, let’s see who is prepared to pay what Tottenham want.

“From what I understand, there is no release clause, in paper, in the contract of Cuti Romero. It was just a gentleman’s agreement, but with the previous chairman, Daniel Levy, but now there is no release clause to be activated.

“The price is up to Tottenham. It’s Tottenham deciding, so we have to see how the negotiations will be.

“There is interest from Europe, and also from abroad. For sure, there is a lot of interest in Romero, and the expectation of those around player and club is that something will happen in the summer.

“But again, it depends on the price.”

Atletico Madrid remain the top suitor for Romero’s signature, having previously tried to sign the 27-year-old, although much will likely depend on the severity of his knee injury.

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Dejan Kulusevski to stay at Tottenham

While Spurs are expected to face a mass exodus of players should they drop into the Championship, it appears that Dejan Kulusevski will not be on his way out.

The Sweden international has not played a single minute for the club this season due to an ongoing patella issue, with his absence keenly felt for a Tottenham side lacking creativity in attack in the absence of James Maddison and Mohammed Kudus as well.

However, it appears that Kulusevski has no intention of jumping ship and will look to play a part in securing an immediate top-flight return, should the worst happen.

Indeed, according to an interview with Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, via Football London, Kulusevski will ‘definitely’ be a Tottenham player next season, whichever division they find themselves in.

He added that De Zerbi will be desperate to keep hold of the versatile 25-year-old attacker, ‘due to his experience and personality’.

The Italian reporter said: “I definitely think Kulusevski will stay at Tottenham, even if they leave. He is a good example for other players and De Zerbi likes him.

“He has the right mentality, so I think Kulusevski can become one of the most important players in their project, regardless of whether they play in the Premier League or the Championship.

“De Zerbi will really try to keep him. He loves players like him who have a strong identity and personality. He will definitely try to keep him.”

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More Tottenham news: Man Utd striker battle; keeper signing blow

Tottenham are set to battle Manchester United for the signing of a top South Korea striker this summer, per reports, after the 25-year-old has dazzled scouts with his top performances for Besiktas this season.

Elsewhere, Roberto De Zerbi has already suffered his first transfer blow, with the Italian media claiming that a top keeper has decided that he will not replace Guglielmo Vicario in north London.

Finally, the prospects of Roberto De Zerbi sticking around as Tottenham manager if he fails to keep the club in the Premier League have been assessed, with legendary former Spurs forward Teddy Sheringham exclusively revealing how he sees things playing out.