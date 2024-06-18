Real Madrid are still very much in the mix to sign Cristian Romero this summer but transfer insider Fabrizio Romano appears to have completely destroyed their hopes of a deal.

Reports from Spain recently emerged stating Real’s firm interest in the Argentina World Cup winner and it’s stated that one factor this summer will be key to them following up their interest with a concrete offer for Romero.

Carlo Ancelotti is known to want a world-class centre-back on board this summer, with Nacho Fernandez tipped to move on and injury issues to David Alaba and Eder Militao this past season.

Highly-rated Lille teenager Leny Yoro was known to be on their radar, but interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG appears to have ended their interest.

With Yoro seemingly out of the picture, Romero is now at the top of Real’s list of defensive targets after the Spanish giants were impressed with his performances in the Premier League last season.

But, just to make sure, Real will be watching the 26-year-old very closely during the Copa America to conform their thoughts about his ability to lead the back line at the Bernabeu.

Romano puts Real in their place over Romero

Tottenham stalwart Romero will not come, however, and Romano appears to have dashed Real’s hopes completely with his latest comments on the proposed transfer.

He said on Playback: “Cuti Romero to Real Madrid – guys, many clubs appreciate Cuti Romero, but Cuti Romero is Tottenham. Tottenham have no intention at all to let Cuti Romero leave.

“Cuti Romero is a key player for Tottenham. If we want to talk about interest in Cuti Romero, we could spend three days. But I can guarantee to you that Cuti Romero is absolutely a crucial player for Tottenham and Tottenham have no intention to entertain any discussion.”

Romero currently remains under contract in north London until 2027 and, judging by Romano’s comments, looks highly unlikely to be joining Kylian Mbappe in Madrid this summer.

Tottenham, meanwhile, continue to be linked with bringing in another centre-back as Ange Postecoglou looks to bolster a position that was hit hard by injuries and suspensions last season.

Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori remains the favourite to sign and join the impressive trio of Romero, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin in north London.

And while Tottenham fans have not had many opportunities to look at Dragusin since his January switch from Genoa, they would surely have been impressed by his brilliant performance in Romania’s outstanding win over Ukraine in their Euro 2024 opener.