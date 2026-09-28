Harry Kane to Tottenham POSSIBLE as Fabrizio Romano drops ‘big news’ on new Bayern Munich contract

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there could be a Tottenham Hotspur clause in Harry Kane’s new contract at Bayern Munich.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on August 10 that Tottenham have made enquiries about a possible deal for Kane.

Kane is a Tottenham legend and left the north London club for Bayern in the summer of 2023 for an initial transfer fee of £86.4million.

The England international striker is out of contract at the Bundesliga champions at the end of the season.

On September 14, Graeme Bailey reported that Bayern are confident that Kane will put pen to paper on a new deal.

Kane subsequently revealed that he is happy at Bayern, and that talks over a new contract are ongoing.

Transfer guru Romano has now brought an update on Kane’s future.

The Italian journalist has revealed that Kane will sign a new deal with Bayern.

What will be of interest for Tottenham fans is that, according to Romano, there could be a Premier League return clause in Kane’s new contract as well as a clause specific to Spurs.

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Tottenham Hotspur clause in new Harry Kane Bayern Munich contract

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “For Harry Kane, the negotiations and talks between Harry Kane, his brother Charlie, and Bayern over new deal are proceeding very well.

“So, what now they are clarifying, according to my information, rather than the economical side, financially, the agreement is very close between Harry Kane and Bayern.

“It’s about the length of the contract, how many years, how to sort that clause Harry Kane had in his contract for a Premier League return, for Tottenham matching rights.

“So, they have something to clarify in terms of clauses, in terms of length of the contract, but already being almost there financially there, I think it’s a big news for Bayern, so really, really getting closer.

“I think it’s happening.

“It’s very close.

“Again, they need to clarify these points, and we will keep you update on that, and then, we will see what’s going to happen on that situation.”

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