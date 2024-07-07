Fabrizio Romano reveals ‘new bid’ coming for Tottenham man, as ‘fantastic’ Postecoglou signing hailed

Tottenham Hotspur will soon receive an improved offer for Emerson Royal, while a new arrival at the club has been given glowing praise.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has decided that Emerson is surplus to requirements as he wants a new right-back who can provide competition and cover for Pedro Porro. Despite Emerson’s underwhelming spell in North London, the 25-year-old has emerged as a concrete target for Italian giants AC Milan.

Emerson recently confirmed that Tottenham and Milan are in talks over a prospective transfer which would give Postecoglou a timely boost to his summer kitty.

Emerson has already agreed personal terms with Milan and is due to pen a five-year contract, should the Rossoneri finalise his signing.

Earlier on Sunday, it emerged that Milan had started the bidding for the full-back. The exact value of their offer was not revealed, though it was pushed back by Tottenham.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on Emerson’s situation. He states that Milan are poised to launch a ‘new bid’ for Emerson as they push to complete the deal next week.

Romano adds that Milan’s fresh proposal will be worth more than €15million (£13m), which means their first bid was below that sum.

However, it remains to be seen whether this new offer will be enough to forge an agreement. Spurs are holding out for €25m (£21m), while Milan insist that they will not go above the €20m (£17m) mark.

Tottenham transfers: AC Milan pushing for Emerson Royal

It is clear that more talks will be required over the coming days as the two clubs are currently some way apart in their respective valuations.

While Emerson is edging closer to leaving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, teenage English starlet Archie Gray recently joined Spurs.

Gray prefers to play in central midfield but he could replace Emerson in Postecoglou’s squad by battling Porro for a starting spot at right-back.

When asked about Gray in a recent interview, former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson said: “[The] full-back area is an area that Tottenham were looking to strengthen.

“He [Gray] plays at right-back, he plays in midfield, he’s the all-round footballer and that will be a great asset for Tottenham.

“He’s not one that’s for the future, he’s not one coming in and is going to sit on the bench, he’s not one that’s coming in and going on loan.

“He’s coming in and he’s going to be involved in that starting XI, the initial squad. He will be in and around that starting XI without a shadow of a doubt.

“Once he gets his opportunity, Spurs fans will see what a player he is.

“It’s a really, really good bit of business by Tottenham to get a fantastic young talent at the age that he’s at now and the ability that he’s got to play different positions.”

