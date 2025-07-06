Tottenham have agreed personal terms with Mohammed Kudus and Fabrizio Romano has detailed the “best news possible” for the club in their ongoing pursuit of the West Ham ace.

Spurs are determined to make Kudus, 24, their next major signing. An opening bid worth £50m has been knocked back by West Ham, though talks between the two clubs are continuing.

Chelsea are understood to have made enquiries into hijacking the deal. However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has explained why Spurs fans should not fear.

Taking to YouTube, Romano confirmed an improved second bid is on the way and also revealed personal terms between Spurs and Kudus are settled.

Furthermore, Romano categorically stated Kudus wants Spurs and Spurs only in the “best possible news” for the club and their hopes of getting a deal over the line.

“Tottenham are expected to bid again for Mohammed Kudus,” insisted Romano. “So in the next days Tottenham want to attack again.

“Second point: Thomas Frank has approved internally Kudus as a top target for Tottenham this summer, as a crucial target. They are prepared to advance and push for Mohammed Kudus

“And then the player side, probably the best news for Spurs fans is that my understanding is Kudus wants to go to Tottenham.

“Kudus gives total priority to Tottenham. Kudus is not negotiating with other clubs because his intention is to go to Tottenham.

“So when you see the player with his intention it’s probably the best news possible for the club to try and get the deal done between clubs, in this case with West Ham.”

Romano then dropped the bombshell that Kudus and Tottenham have an agreement on personal terms in place.

“He has an agreement with Tottenham,” continued Romano. “Personal terms are not an issue.”

