Fabrizio Romano has dropped a lengthy and detailed update on all aspects of Roberto De Zerbi’s expected hiring at Tottenham.

De Zerbi, 46, is the man Spurs have turned to to guide the club to safety and embark on a new era of higher spending. The former Brighton and Marseille boss has agreed to become the new Tottenham manager with immediate effect.

That news was broken by our insider, Graeme Bailey, earlier on Monday, with all parties now working feverishly to iron out the final details in the agreement.

A five-year deal will be signed and De Zerbi will become the third-highest paid manager in the Premier League, behind only Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta. That means Spurs will be paying De Zerbi more than Liverpool are paying Arne Slot, who for now at least, is the reigning manager of the champions.

De Zerbi will earn a substantial survival bonus if he keeps Tottenham in the top division this term. If he fails to do so, his salary will be reduced, assuming he sticks around for a season in the Championship, of course.

Now, trusted reporter, Fabrizio Romano, has given his take on the situation when reporting on his YouTube channel.

In a lengthy and detailed update, Romano explained: “Roberto De Zerbi is really, really, really close to becoming the new Tottenham Hotspur manager with ‘here we go’ expected soon.

“A big bomb I dropped you here on the channel yesterday when Tottenham announced the decision to part ways with Igor Tudor.

“I immediately told you keep an eye on Roberto De Zerbi because one of the names under consideration at Tottenham over the recent days was also Marco Silva.

“But at the moment he’s not leaving Fulham at these final months of the season and the name they always wanted since day one of this Tottenham rebuilding already needed in the plans of the club since they decided to fire Thomas Frank a few months ago has always been De Zerbi.

“It was between De Zerbi and Pochettino at some stage, but with Pochettino it’s complicated because obviously he’s busy with the US men’s national team.

“There is the World Cup incoming. So obviously Mauricio Pochettino has different things to do in this moment rather than reaching an agreement with Tottenham or any other club.

“De Zerbi is free. De Zerbi’s attitude is really appreciated by Tottenham. Quality when it’s about the tactical aspect of the game, also the connection with the players has always been very good.

“And so Tottenham decided to go all in for De Zerbi with a BIG financial proposal, a BIG contract proposal, five-year contract for De Zerbi. A really important salary, one of the best salaries for managers in Premier League at this stage.

“So he’s now in discussions, advanced discussions with Tottenham on details of this contract, on the staff, on all the details needed.

“But De Zerbi yesterday opened doors to Tottenham job immediately, not just in the summer. The original idea was okay let’s discuss for the summer if Tottenham stay up.

“But now De Zerbi is open to taking this challenge and that would be huge by De Zerbi to take this job.

“Trust me he has many opportunities already for the summer, from Italy, from England and not only, but to accept this job now with Tottenham in danger and with the possibility to put your own face on relegation.

“Well, that was not something easy, but De Zerbi is opening doors to Spurs, and so talks very advanced with ‘here we go’ expected soon.

“Let’s wait for the final details. Let’s wait for the final discussions. But while I’m recording this video, Tottenham are really optimistic to get the green light and to get the man they wanted for the summer already now – Roberto De Zerbi.”

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