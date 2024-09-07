Romano reveals failed Tottenham bid to sign explosive Destiny Udogie backup option

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Tottenham failed in their efforts to bring in a new left-back during the summer transfer window as Ange Postecoglou chased more competition for Destiny Udogie.

Postecoglou put more focus on strengthening Spurs’ midfield and attack than defence over the summer, with Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall arriving in the engine room and Dominic Solanke, Timo Werner (loan) and Wilson Odobert adding to the forward line.

It came as a bit of a surprise that another centre-back was not added to the squad to compliment Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin, especially after Tottenham‘s struggles in that position last season.

Both full-back options were also considered in terms of more depth, although Djed Spence was kept on to act as Pedro Porro’s deputy after Emerson Royal’s exit to Milan. On the left, veteran Welshman Ben Davies covers Udogie, who has not yet reached the heights of last season as he still battles back to full fitness after a left quadriceps injury suffered towards the end of last term.

DON’T MISS – The ultimate summer 2024 transfer window quiz: Can you get 25/25?

However, it appears that the north London club were actively looking at adding another left-back to their squad, with Romano stating that Tottenham made an approach for Lecce star Patrick Dorgu.

Spurs weren’t the only big club to have set their sights on the versatile Dane, who turns 20 next month, as Juventus and Milan were also linked with bids of their own.

Dorgu asking price proves problematic

However, the trio of suitors were all scared off by the potential £29.5m (€35m, $39m) asking price, as reported by Romano.

Indeed, Lecce were determined to keep hold of the highly-rated defender, who scored on his senior international debut for Denmark in a Nations League win over Switzerland on Thursday night.

Despite his normal position being as a left-back, Lecce have actually been using Dorgu in a more advanced role so far this season, as part of an attacking trio supporting the centre-forward – the sort of versatility Postecoglou loves in his fluid system of play.

Dorgu joined the Serie A side’s youth academy from Nordsjaelland in 2022 and was purchased a year later for just €200,000.

His current contract with the club runs to June 2027, though he is expected to negotiate an extension at improved personal terms.

READ MORE – Postecoglou outcast misses out on numerous chances to leave as Tottenham tough on terms

Romano does not add whether Tottenham will be back in for the player when the January window opens, although his price tahg will likely need to drop for that to be the case.

Posetcoglou’s men are back in action on September 15 when they welcome north London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League.