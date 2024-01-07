Fabrizio Romano reveals ‘new positive contacts’ for next Tottenham signing they want sealed next week

Tottenham Hotspur are approaching the ‘final stages’ of negotiations with Genoa for the January signing of Radu Dragusin, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Dragusin is the main target Tottenham have identified at centre-back this month after a need for more reliable depth there became evident. They are not the Romanian’s only admirers, but have been hoping to win the race to sign him.

TEAMtalk recently revealed that Tottenham were not concerned by potential competition from Napoli for the 21-year-old, who is understood to have already approved a move to north London.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has provided a promising update from a Tottenham perspective. The Italian journalist claims Spurs have initiated ‘new positive contacts’ with Genoa.

Thanks to the latest talks, the transfer is ‘advancing to [its] final stages’, Romano has explained via his X account.

For now, Tottenham are still only making verbal proposals to Genoa for Dragusin. However, an official offer should follow soon.

Indeed, Romano has concluded that Tottenham want to wrap up the Dragusin deal next week if possible.

Ideally, they need a new defender in as soon as possible. Cristian Romero is currently out with an injury and Micky van de Ven is only just returning from his own.

Those two have been Ange Postecoglou’s preferred pairing at centre-back when available. In their absences, the Australian tactician has sometimes used full-backs out of position.

Tottenham are happy to sanction the January exit of Eric Dier rather than using him as a solution, so it would be beneficial to find a replacement that Postecoglou prefers quickly.

Dragusin in focus ahead of Tottenham arrival

Dragusin has been in good form for Genoa this season, not missing a single minute of the entire first half of their Serie A campaign.

His current club signed him to a contract until 2027 in the summer after he helped them win promotion from Serie B during a loan spell from Juventus.

Dragusin, who is right-footed and therefore would mainly represent cover for Romero, has even played in the Champions League before, but that was only once for Juventus as a substitute.

Juventus signed Dragusin for their academy in 2018, when future Tottenham director Fabio Paratici (who left his role with Spurs last year) was working for them.

At international level, Romania have given Dragusin 12 caps so far and could take him to Euro 2024 in the summer.

By then, if things go to plan in the next few days, he could have six months of action as a Tottenham player under his belt to add to his collection.

READ MORE: Tottenham told lethal striker with 19 goals in 16 games ‘interested’ in move despite Werner loan swoop