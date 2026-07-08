Fabrizio Romano reveals ‘next big name’ Tottenham pushing to sign after star says YES

Tottenham Hotspur have no intention of putting their chequebook away, with Fabrizio Romano naming who Spurs plan to announce as their seventh major signing of the summer.

After successive 17th-placed finishes in the Premier League, Tottenham’s hierarchy were well aware that the need for change was great.

Accordingly, the lack of leadership and experience amongst the playing personnel was quickly remedied. Martin Dubravka, Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi all arrived via free agency.

A combined £237m has been forked out on the triple signing of Jan Paul van Hecke (£52m), Mateus Fernandes (£85m) and Sandro Tonali (£100m).

However, the lavish spending won’t end there, with Tottenham now turning their attention to the wing positions.

At least one new wide man will arrive, with Savinho, Cody Gakpo, Rafael Leao and Crysencio Summerville just four of the many more names linked.

But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the real prize out wide – at least in Spurs’ mind – is Manchester City’s Savinho.

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Tottenham going all in on Savinho

“Tottenham remain very interested in Savinho,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel. “Tottenham keep working on the Savinho deal.

“They’re waiting for Manchester City to take a decision on Savinho – whether they want to let him go or not, and under which conditions

“But the conversations have started. The conversation is ongoing.

“Savinho is the next big name on their list, I would include also Cody Gakpo among the players they like at the winger position after reshaping the midfield with Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes.”

Tottenham pushed to sign Savinho last summer and got the player’s approval, only to see Man City block the move after failing to sign Rodrygo.

Savinho, 22, would go on to sign a new deal at the Etihad, though the 2025/26 campaign proved a frustrating one, with minutes on the pitch in desperately short supply.

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Spurs reactivated talks to sign the Brazilian ahead of the summer transfer window opening its doors. Once again, they got the player’s buy-in, with Savinho saying yes to joining Tottenham.

As Romano mentioned, Spurs are now waiting for Man City to make a final decision on whether to stick or twist, and if it’s the latter, for how much.

Prior reports have stated this is a deal that can be struck if Tottenham put a package totalling £60m on the table.