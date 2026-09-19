Fabrizio Romano reveals Tottenham decision on sacking Roberto De Zerbi

Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether Tottenham will stick or twist with Roberto De Zerbi after yet another defeat.

Tottenham fielded six of their summer signings in the starting eleven on Saturday, though it mattered not, with the end result being yet another defeat.

Spurs did at least break their goalscoring duck in the Premier League, though the 3-2 loss to Aston Villa means they remain without a win and sit inside the relegation zone.

De Zerbi’s future is a talking point in some sections of the media, but according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, it’s not something that is on the agenda amongst Spurs’ hierarchy.

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Tottenham still believe in Roberto De Zerbi – Fabrizio Romano

Reporting on YouTube, Romano explained: “Tottenham decided to back Roberto De Zerbi in the summer by trusting his ideas.

“Obviously everything was not possible, but it was still a very ambitious market, a very expensive market.

“When I say not everything, for example, Cody Gakpo, top target, but was no longer available.

“And then more things they wanted to do, but it’s normal. At no club do they complete the perfect market. But still, big investments and top players signed.

“So, the message from Tottenham, as of today, remains a message of confidence in Roberto De Zerbi

“So at the moment I don’t have any indication of Tottenham exploring different ways.

“I’m told that Tottenham still believe in the manager. I’m told Tottenham knew it was going to take time.

“It’s not a switch you make from 17th in the league, saving from relegation in the final game of the season, to Champions League spots just because you spend big money.

“Tottenham knew it was going to be a process and it can not always be fast.

“Obviously, they all, including De Zerbi, had different expectations. The club, the coach, everyone had different expectations, not two points from five games.

“But at the same time they maintain confidence in the process.”

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