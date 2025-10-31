Xavi Simons has so far struggled to adapt to English football

Fabrizio Romano has delivered the inside track on Tottenham Hotspur’s current thoughts when it comes to struggling summer signing Xavi Simons, who faces the prospect of being dropped against a club that also chased his signature this weekend.

Spurs beat off Saturday evening’s opponents Chelsea to win the race for the Netherlands international, a move that thrilled supporters after some well-publicised near misses over the summer window.

Simons was expected to be the explosive spark in Tottenham’s attack after Thomas Frank’s men were brutally snubbed by both Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze. However, the former RB Leipzig man has really struggled to make an impact in north London so far, either playing as a left-winger or in his more favoured No.10 role.

Indeed, the 22-year-old has chalked up zero goals and has just one assist in his 11 appearances for Spurs so far.

Despite his struggles, Romano has revealed that Tottenham still have full faith that Simons will eventually adapt to life in England and turn into a superstar signing.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “He [Xavi Simons] needs some time, it’s seen as normal adaptation for a young boy.

“Spurs have no doubts about Xavi and his skills, it’s just a matter of time.”

Simons facing axe for Chelsea test

Despite Romano’s comments on the talented Dutch attacker, reports suggest that Simons could be dropped to the bench for the crunch clash with Chelsea on Saturday.

Frank is expected to pack his midfield against the visitors, who have dominated that area of the pitch against Spurs in recent outings – particularly with the combination of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandes.

Micky van de Ven will return at the back, allowing Joao Palhinha to revert to his normal midfield position alongside Rodrigo Bentancur. Pape Sarr is also expected to get the nod in a more advanced role ahead of the likes of Simons and Lucas Bergvall.

Mohammed Kudus actually started centrally at Everton last weekend but is predicted to move back to the right flank, with Brennan Johnson’s goal threat in a tight derby getting him in the nod on the left in the likely absence of Wilson Odobert.

Johnson ahead of Simons is unlikely to thrill Tottenham fans, even if neither have especially impressed in Son Heung-min’s old role, and that is a problem Spurs will look to rectify in January.

Randal Kolo-Muani also looks set to beat out Richarlison again for the No.9 spot after the Brazilian fluffed his lines with some poor misses in the midweek Carabao Cup exit at Newcastle.

Kolo-Muani is still adapting to English football after his injury lay-off, but Frank feels he offers more of an all-round threat than Richarlison.

