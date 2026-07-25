Fabrizio Romano has reported that Tottenham Hotspur are determined to sign Savinho, as TEAMtalk reveals why Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi is keen on the Manchester City winger.

Tottenham have been hugely active in the summer transfer window so far and have signed Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Martin Dubravka, Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson.

Spurs owners, ENIC, though, are not done yet, with the north London club now planning to add wingers to De Zerbi’s squad.

On July 17, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Tottenham were in talks with Man City over a deal for Savinho.

Sources told us at the time that Spurs manager De Zerbi himself has approved a potential deal for the Brazil international winger.

Talks between Tottenham and Man City are progressing well, with Savinho to cost £60million.

Transfer guru Romano has backed our report about De Zerbi’s desire to sign Savinho and has said that a deal for the 22-year-old is on.

Romano said on his YouTube channel on Saturday evening: “Then guys, let me mention for Tottenham, on Tottenham, the name of Savinho is the name I want to keep on the table because the coach, Roberto De Zerbi, said after midfield rebuild, after defence rebuild, now we need to do something upfront, we need important players, he said, we already have top players, well, so we need important players to add quality, not normal players.

“And when he says this, he means Savinho is one of the players they absolutely want.

“They remain in conversation for Savinho.

“Tottenham remain very keen for Savinho.

“So, Tottenham are on it for Savio, and the deal is absolutely on.

“And then we will see because they want to add one more.

“For sure, for Tottenham, there is going to be more movements, but at the moment, this is the situation around Savinho, considered a top target.

“They wait for Manchester City to tell them, okay, the player can leave, probably they wait for a replacement.

“Manchester City were trying for Diomande, as I told you, but Diomande is already off for Man City since a few days ago, and now the situation for Savinho remains on waiting for a green light from Manchester City.”

DON’T MISS: Meeting planned to finalise Cristian Romero’s Tottenham escape as strongest contender emerges

Why De Zerbi wants Savinho at Tottenham – sources

Tottenham were interested in signing Savinho from Man City in the summer of 2025.

The winger himself was keen on a move to Spurs at the time, but Man City eventually persuaded him to stay and sign a new deal.

Tottenham’s interest in Savinho had never gone away, and Bailey has reported why the north London club believe that the Brazil international would flourish under De Zerbi.

Bailey said: “Sources have confirmed that De Zerbi has been heavily involved in Tottenham’s recruitment discussions throughout the summer and delivered an overwhelmingly positive assessment of Savinho.

“The Italian believes the 22-year-old possesses exactly the qualities required to thrive in his attacking system.

“Savinho’s Premier League experience also proved a major factor in Tottenham’s decision-making.

“After spending time adapting to English football with Man City, Spurs believe he would be capable of making an immediate impact rather than requiring a lengthy bedding-in period.”

READ NEXT: Brighton prep HUGE Lucas Bergvall bid to rival Nott’m Forest and leave Spurs facing dilemma – Exclusive