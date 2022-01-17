Top Arsenal attacking transfer target Dusan Vlahovic has been told to snub a switch to The Emirates and join north London rivals Tottenham instead.

The Gunners are trying to seal the signing of the Fiorentina forward this month but are currently struggling to convince the player they are the right club for him. The Serbia international has entered the final 18 months of his contract in Serie A.

The Italian giants are said to be open to selling the player in January, rather than let him enter the final year of his contract in the summer.

Vlahovic has netted 16 times in 20 Serie A games this season and was tipped to join Spurs before the links to the Gunners.

Tottenham have been eyeing up Vlahovic as a potential long-term replacement for Harry Kane, whose future remains uncertain.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes the Serb would fare much better under Antonio Conte.

“I would go to Tottenham, to be honest,” Romano told CBS Sports.

“Antonio Conte [is] the perfect manager to play with two strikers, Harry Kane together with him.

“Premier League, the right step not to go to a top club immediately – Tottenham is of course a top club but not ready to win the Champions League for example.

Hugo Lloris backed to get new contract at Spurs Hugo Lloris has been back by Antonio Conte to get a new contract at Tottenham as manager puts faith in goalkeeper

“So I think it’s the perfect step for him.”

Despite Romano’s comments, Arsenal still appear to be the favourites to sign Vlahovic this month.

However, it’s been claimed that they will not be able to finance Vlahovic’s huge financial package until they can offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Tottenham told Lingard can unlock Kane goals

Meanwhile, former Tottenham forward Clive Allen feels Manchester United misfit Jesse Lingard could help Harry Kane rediscover his best form.

Kane, 28, has failed to live up to his standards of previous seasons this term. Following a summer of speculation about his future, he has struggled in front of goal. The England captain has scored just four Premier League goals.

And, while he has been prolific in Europe with six, he is a shadow of the player who bagged 33 times in 2020-2021. Spurs have also been below their best, with a dreadful start seeing Nuno Espirito Santo sacked as manager.

There has been an improvement under Antonio Conte, with a top-four berth now not beyond the realms of possibility. The north Londoners need Kane firing on all cylinders for the rest of the campaign to achieve their aims.

And there is a sense that the problems may lie elsewhere in the ranks, with a lack of creativity. Lingard could be the answer after his stellar showing for West Ham while on loan last term.

Lingard helped transform West Ham

The 29-year-old was with the Hammers between January and May last year and helped David Moyes side finish sixth. The East End outfit have been linked with a move for the England attacker.

But Spurs might muscle in on their action – and Allen approves.

“When he came to West Ham he was outstanding, when he spent some time in east London,” he told talkSPORT, per The Express. “He is a talented player and at the moment Spurs are looking for an injection. One, they need some creativity in that midfield area.

“Harry Kane is looking a little frustrated at the lack of opportunities created for him. Someone of Lingard’s quality would be a fabulous addition.”

READ MORE: Major Conte blow on horizon after top target’s Barcelona ‘confirmation’