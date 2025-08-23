Tottenham Hotspur are looking to have a strong end to the transfer window with incomings, but some stars could also leave as Thomas Frank looks to trim his squad.

Spurs got their Premier League campaign off to the perfect start last weekend, beating Premier League new boys Burnley 3-0 at home. They face a much tougher test today, against Manchester City at the Etihad.

Tottenham have made five permanent signings so far, but Frank is keen to strengthen further.

However, Frank’s side have suffered two major blows, missing out on Morgan Gibbs-White earlier in the window and now Eberechi Eze, who is heading to rivals Arsenal, despite Spurs coming painfully close to a full agreement.

According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, one of Tottenham’s newest recruits – 18-year-old centre-back Luka Vuskovic – is set to leave on loan.

“HSV Hamburg are close to completing loan deal to sign Luka Vusković from Tottenham,” Romano posted on X.

“Negotiations are underway with agreement set to be completed soon.”

‘Dream’ signing of Tottenham ace to be completed

German outlet Kicker have backed up Romano’s claims, stating that Vuskovic was Hamburg’s ‘absolute dream’ target to bolster their defensive options.

The report claims that a ‘poker game’ between Hamburg and Spurs has been ongoing ‘for weeks’, with the Bundesliga club awaiting their opportunity to sign Vuskovic.

Kicker adds that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy and Spurs’ hierarchy are set to meet this evening to discuss the transfer, before it is officially completed, as expected.

Hamburg had been chasing Vuskovic for months and now they’re set to get their man.

The Croatian defender agreed his transfer from Hajduk Split to Tottenham in 2023 in a deal worth around £12m. FIFA regulations meant he did not officially join the club until 2025, after turning 18.

Vuskovic featured in pre-season for Tottenham and his well-rated at the club, who are keen to see him play regular minutes on loan this season.

Hamburg won promotion into the Bundesliga last season by finishing second in the German second tier.

They will hope that Vuskovic will play a key role in helping them avoid relegation this season.

