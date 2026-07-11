Fabrizio Romano has dropped an emphatic update on Tottenham and their transfer plans for the wing positions, with Rafael Leao, Savinho and Cody Gakpo all named.

Tottenham are backing Roberto De Zerbi in a big way this summer, with no fewer than SIX first-teamers already signed.

Martin Dubravka, Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi have filled the leadership and experience void, and none required transfer fees to sign.

A combined £237m has been splashed out on Jan Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali. Attention has now turned to the attacking ranks.

Whether Spurs sign one or two new wingers remains to be seen. TEAMtalk understands Tottenham have growing belief they’re about to land Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi, who plays either as a striker or left winger.

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As such, only one specialist winger may join, with Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Savinho (Manchester City) and Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) all linked.

In fact, Portugal international Leao has already indicated he would be open to joining Spurs, and a club-to-club agreement with Milan can be struck for around €60m / £51m.

However, the latest from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano strongly suggests Spurs will take a pass on Leao.

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Tottenham want Savinho as top priority

Instead, their undisputed number one target is Savinho, with Gakpo serving as the main alternative. Leao, for now at least, doesn’t factor into Spurs’ thinking.

Romano stated on his YouTube channel: “On links between Rafael Leao and Tottenham – can Rafael Leao go to Tottenham? Is it true that Tottenham are negotiating for Rafael Leao?

“Guys, my understanding is the main names to take into consideration for Tottenham for the winger positions are: Cody Gakpo – but at the moment Liverpool are yet to open doors to an exit – and Savinho.

“Savinho is a top target for Tottenham. These two players are considered priorities for Tottenham for the winger position.

“I’m not saying they are joining, because this depends on negotiations, but Savinho is [target] number one, two and three because Tottenham already wanted one year ago. If you remember, in my videos I always told you this.

“Then Cody Gakpo is a desire of Tottenham but at the moment Liverpool are not opening the doors to an exit, so we have to be patient.

“On Rafael Leao, I’m not aware of negotiations between Tottenham, his agent, Tottenham and Milan, at the moment I’m not aware.”

Man City have given the green light to Savinho’s sale this summer, and the Brazilian, 22, is prepared to join Tottenham.

Prior reports have claimed this is a deal that can be struck if Tottenham put £60m on the table.

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