Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the futures of Tottenham players Steven Bergwijn, Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli at the midway point of the January transfer window.

The trio have all been tipped to move this month, particularly Bergwijn and Ndombele, who are not thought to be part of Antonio Conte’s plans going forward. Dele, meanwhile, is more likely to be a loan exit and could still stay for squad depth.

Bergwijn is currently being chased by Ajax, who have already had a £15million bid rejected. Spurs are said to be looking to recoup the majority of the £27m they paid PSV for the winger in January 2020.

However, that looks unrealistic, given that the attacker has not really found his best form in England. A second offer of between £17-20m appears more likely at this stage.

Ndombele meanwhile, is being touted for a switch to Italy after his awful reaction to being subbed in the FA Cup win over Morecambe.

Both Roma and Napoli are showing an interest, with the former, led by Jose Mourinho, thought to be the favourites.

A loan appears to be the likeliest option for the France playmaker, given his hefty £200,000-a-week wages. Ndombele has largely been a big flop since arriving for a club-record fee from Lyon.

His attitude to being taken off in the cup clash angered Antonio Conte. To that end, he was not even included in the squad to face Chelsea in the midweek Carabao Cup loss.

As for Dele, despite being given a couple of starts under the Italian, he’s failed to convince Conte of his quality.

Tottenham trio surplus to requirements

And Romano has now provided an update on all three players. Speaking Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE, he said: “The problem is about selling players. They need to sell players.

“So they want Ndombele to leave the club, they’ve offered him to Roma, but Roma are going for different players.

“They need the same for Bergwijn. He’s going to leave the club with Ajax interested in a move. Let’s see if they’ll be able to do it.

“Also Dele Alli. Keep an eye on him because they’re still looking for solutions and some swap deal could be the solution.”

Romano also stated that Conte will look to strengthen his squad once outgoings happen.

He added: “Tottenham need to sell some players then they will jump into a new centre-back, Conte wants one as soon as possible.”

