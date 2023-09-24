Fabrizio Romano warns expected Tottenham transfer might not happen thanks to Postecoglou

A heavily linked Tottenham transfer – potentially in January – might not proceed as expected thanks to Ange Postecoglou, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs blocked any and all exit routes for Giovani Lo Celso over the summer. The Argentine midfielder, 27, had spent the last 18 months loaned to Villarreal, though was retained in north London ahead of the new campaign.

Estadio Deportivo reported Postecoglou promised Lo Celso a prominent role in the first-team. However, the regular minutes Lo Celso might’ve expected haven’t been forthcoming.

Indeed, with Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr quickly establishing themselves as the go-to midfield pairing, Lo Celso has barely got a look-in. Furthermore, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp are additional barriers between Lo Celso and minutes on the pitch.

As such, Lo Celso has made just a single substitute appearance in the Premier League this term. He did start in the ill-fated League Cup second round clash against Fulham, though was hooked at half time.

Speculation a January exit awaits has bubbled away in the media. A return to Spain with either Barcelona or Real Betis has been mooted.

However, responding to the Lo Celso rumours, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has cooled talk Lo Celso is definitely on the way out.

Via Caught Offside, Romano stated Postecoglou was a major factor behind Lo Celso not moving on over the summer. If the Australian gets his wish, a winter window exit might also be avoided.

“Giovani Lo Celso – Ange Postecoglou wanted to keep Lo Celso at the Tottenham, so I’d wait before mentioning any January move for Gio,” stressed Romano.

“For sure if he’s not going to play in the next weeks and months, that could be a possibility. But nothing has been decided yet.”

Lo Celso’s Spurs contract doesn’t expire until the summer of 2025. As such, Tottenham are under no pressure to sell in 2024.

