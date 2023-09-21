Failed Tottenham midfielder exit claims victim as three-year alliance will now end

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has reportedly split with his agent, Pini Zahavi, after he failed to make a move to Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Spurs’ summer transfer window was a rather eventful one. Nine players walked through the door on permanent deals, and a host of players left to make space for them.

Three players were sold, and Hojbjerg looked for a while as if he was going to be the fourth name on that list.

Indeed, he was a target of Atletico Madrid and reportedly told Tottenham of his intention to join the La Liga club.

Things appeared to be heading in the right direction during the summer, and Atletico were confident after ‘numerous mini meetings’ had taken place regarding the deal.

Spurs even moved to find a replacement for the midfielder, as they enquired about Conor Gallagher, but were reportedly ‘priced out’.

However, Hojbjerg never ended up leaving, and Spurs had no need to replace him anyway.

He’s played just 66 minutes under Ange Postecoglou in the Premier League this season. It’s since been suggested by Craig Burley that Hojbjerg’s omission from the side has made a “huge difference”.

Hojbjerg splits with agent after failed move

Tottenham are certainly in a better position now than they were when Hojbjerg was playing consistently. He missed just three league games last season as his side finished eighth.

They’re currently second in the league with him largely sitting on the sidelines.

And potentially as a result of that and his failure to secure a move away, he’s parted company with his agent, Zahavi.

As per Esktra Bladet, the midfielder and his former agent are on ‘good terms’ after going their separate ways. Their report suggests Hojbjerg himself has confirmed that he’s split with his agent.

There was no reason given as to why the three-year alliance has broken down.

However, Hojbjerg was with his agent while he was playing consistently last season, and after his move away broke down and he now isn’t, they’ve parted company.

With that being said, it’s difficult not to see the relationship breaking down as a consequence of the failed move.

The report suggests Tottenham had ‘demanded far too much money’ for the midfielder.

However, throughout the window, things seemed to be moving in the right direction with the move to Atletico, and there were even reports of interest from other sides afterwards, so Hojbjerg may believe his agent could have facilitated a move.

