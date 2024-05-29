‘Fake news’ – Tottenham star Postecoglou doesn’t rate says he’s going NOWHERE in big statement

Richarlison intends to stay and fight for his place at Tottenham

Tottenham star Richarlison has been linked with a move away from North London as he isn’t part of Ange Postecoglou’s future plans, per reports.

The manager is keen to bring in a new striker with the quality to slot straight into his starting XI as he isn’t convinced by his current options.

Spurs never really replaced Harry Kane after he joined Bayern Munich for £100m last summer and Richarlison has failed to prove to Postecoglou that he is the solution.

The Brazilian international has made 66 appearances for Tottenham since his move from Everton in 2022, scoring just 15 goals in the process.

Various outlets have suggested that Postecoglou would be willing to sell Richarlison for the right price this summer and several Saudi clubs are interested in him, while a return to Brazil has also been mtoted.

However, the 27-year-old is under contract until 2027 and has absolutely no intention of going to Brazil or Saudi this summer, or anywhere outside England.

Richarlison hits back at Tottenham exit rumours

In a post on Instagram, Richarlison shut down the speculation linking him with moves away from Tottenham.

“I gave up my vacation and came to work in Sao Paulo so I could return well and ready for the next season.

“I never said I was dissatisfied at Tottenham, and everything that has been coming out in the media here about negotiations is fake news.

“I don’t know where they got that from! I won’t leave England next season!”

Richarlison looks set to stay and fight for his place at the North London club but as mentioned, will likely have more competition for a starting spot in the coming season.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Tottenham are big admirers of Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez and are currently leading the race for his signature.

England internationals Dominic Solanke and Ivan Toney have also been linked with Spurs in recent weeks, along with Brighton’s Evan Ferguson.

What’s clear is Postecoglou isn’t convinced by Richarlison as his main striker option and it’s likely he’ll be sat on the bench or playing on the wing for much of 2024/25.

The former Everton man will not be deterred, however, and is determined to stay and prove the doubters wrong at Tottenham.