Thomas Frank has been told, in no uncertain terms, that his time at Tottenham Hotspur is now up and that he should be writing his resignation letter after fans responded to the latest negative result and performance from his side.

Spurs’ FA Cup defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday was the earliest they have crashed out of the competition in 12 years, with the fans roundly booing the players off at half-time as they trailed 2-0 before a second-half comeback was fended off by the visitors.

However, the pressure is mounting on Frank, who has now won just three of his last 14 games as Tottenham manager, with the club already suffering 11 defeats in all competitions this season.

A rift has also grown between some of the fanbase and the club’s board over a lack of ambition in the transfer market, while results and performances on the field are certainly not helping matters.

Indeed, some supporters have just had enough and want Frank out the door as soon as possible.

Writing on Reddit, winterson84 said: “He needs to stop talking and start writing his resignation letter, he just isn’t spurs”

RallyPigeon also commented: “Bournemouth a few days ago did it for me. I wanted him to finish the year and make plans for a better future. But now I want him sacked asap.

Pluspower also stated: “If he wants us to do things better then he can get the ball rolling by resigning.”

dream_team1012 dived a bit deeper by highlighting a number of issues, adding: “our lack of squad quality atm is obvious, but the sheer absence of coherent coaching from Frank is shocking. his tactics don’t suit this squad’s profile. and after he called Bergvall a “like for like” for Odobert, I’m not even sure he understands how to profile. period. when talent falls short, the system should be working to bridge the gap. instead, it’s widening it. Frank out.”

GoBirds85 also wrote: “Idk why anyone is still backing this guy. He’s never won anything! Why do we think he’s going to be able to turn this around? Jose, Conte, and to a lesser extent Ange all had their defenders in the fan base because they’ve all won. There was hope they could turn things around. How anyone has hope Frank can do the same is baffling.”

AlexKidd316 also wants Frank gone and two familiar faces replacing him, commenting: “This is the perfect chance to sack him. Frank loses to West Ham and there’ll be a riot. An interim loses? Who cares then? Redknapp and Carrick. Now.”

It really does feel like crunch time for Frank, where anything less than a win against West Ham at home next Saturday could see him shown the door.

