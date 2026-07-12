A fresh report claims Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined the race to sign an electric Barcelona forward in a move that could completely transform their attack, alongside the capture of Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi.

Spurs have finally got their house in order when it comes to their transfer business, moving early in the window to ensure they snare their top targets and give Roberto De Zerbi the maximum time to work with them in pre-season.

It’s been a back-to-front process to date, with Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi, Jan Paul van Hecke arriving to bolster the defence, along the £185million spent on Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes to completely transform the midfield.

Now, the focus has switched to upgrading a frontline that underwhelmed this past season, although significant injury issues stymied the creativity within the side.

Despite shock reports of a return for Randal Kolo Muani, Tottenham are hunting a new left-winger and a No.9 who can give them much more consistent output than Dominic Solanke and Richarlison.

Savinho, Cody Gakpo and Rafael Leao remain the top targets for the winger role, while sources indicate that the club is growing increasingly confident they can secure the signing of Kroupi.

However, a fresh report claims that Spurs are also firmly in the race for Barcelona star Ferran Torres, after the Catalan giants decided to cash in on the former Manchester City star.

Caught Offside reports that the door has opened for the north London, alongside Aston Villa, to snap up the 26-year-old, although TEAMtalk understands that PSG are the ones to watch when it comes to Torres.

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Tottenham eyeing bargain Torres swoop

Barcelona are reportedly ready to offload Torres for just €35m (£29m) this summer, due to the fact that he only has a year remaining on his contract at the Camp Nou.

Capable of playing as a traditional No.9 or out wide, Torres has scored 91 goals and notched 44 assists in 359 club-career games to date and is also a regular for the Spain national side.

Indeed, the former City star, who scored 16 times in 43 appearances across two seasons at The Etihad, has also found the net 24 times in 63 appearances for his country.

And former Barca boss Xavi is clearly a massive fan of Torres’ talents, stating during his time in charge at the LaLiga giants: “Perhaps Ferran has surprised me the most. He’s a player on another level, he’s spectacular: how he understands the space, links play, doesn’t lose the ball, his defensive work… he’s world-class.

“He’s a great signing, one I wanted, and a wonderful footballer.”

The Spain forward has featured in all of country’s World Cup matches to date, crucially assisting Mikel Merino’s winning goal in the 1-0 round of 16 victory against Portugal.

He would provide a significant upgrade in Tottenham’s attack and it’s expected that any signing would be alongside the addition of Kroupi and not instead of the Bournemouth man – especially with both players versatile enough to play out wide or through the middle.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have also been given hope of landing another star Portugal forward after he slowed down a move to the Saudi Pro League following the World Cup.