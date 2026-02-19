A reliable report has named the 15 first-team players who Tottenham fans can expect their club to let leave in the event they’re relegated, and there’s actually a sixteenth star who won’t stick around too.

Relegation is now a very real possibility at Tottenham, hence the recent decision to sack Thomas Frank and hire Igor Tudor.

The Croatian’s appointment until the end of the season won’t be greeted all that warmly by many Spurs fans. However, the latest from The Athletic has shed light on why Tudor has been chosen.

The 47-year-old is viewed as a ‘premium’ and modern-day version of the likes of Tony Pulis and Sam Allardyce. In other words, he’s someone who can be relied upon to join a relegation-threatened team late in the season and steer them to safety.

The report stated Tudor ‘twice rescued Udinese from relegation in Serie A, before plugging holes at Marseille and Juventus — ensuring Champions League football on both occasions.

‘Tudor is a premium alternative to the likes of Tony Pulis and Sam Allardyce, who built reputations domestically on reviving disastrous seasons.’

Opta’s model currently predicts Tottenham’s chances of being relegated are just 3.36 percent. However, Spurs face Arsenal at the weekend at a time when West Ham – the club currently in 18th – play Bournemouth.

It’s entirely possible Tottenham’s gap to the relegation zone is cut from five points to two upon the conclusion of the weekend’s games.

And per The Athletic, Spurs fans should not be shocked if their club either sells or loans out almost every player of note if they’re relegated.

15 players were named as being certain or at the very least highly likely to leave in that scenario – one goalkeeper, six defenders, two midfielders and six forwards.

The full list cited by The Athletic was: Guglielmo Vicario, Pedro Porro, Djed Spence, Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero. Kevin Danso, Conor Gallagher, Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison, Xavi Simons, Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Dominic Solanke.

Another player not named by the report but who wouldn’t remain a Spurs player in the Championship is Joao Palhinha.

The Portugal international is on loan right now and his deal contains an option to buy worth €30m.

It is inconceivable Spurs as a Championship side would be sanctioning €30m transfers for a 31-year-old who in all likelihood, wouldn’t agree personal terms anyway.

Randal Kolo Muani – also on loan – wouldn’t hang around either, though in truth, Spurs won’t re-sign the French forward even if they avoid the drop anyway.

At this point, you might be wondering who’s left? Of course, such a colossal exodus would result in Spurs filling their ranks with players more suited to the second tier, but it would also open the doors for some of their younger and fringe players to establish themselves as regular starters.

The report listed Antonin Kinsky, Luka Vuskovic, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Pape Sarr and Mikey Moore as current stars on the books who’d quickly become regulars on the teamsheet.

Wilson Odobert given he’s just suffered an ACL injury would also be retained and return to action half-way through the next campaign.

Ben Davies, Souza, Radu Dragusin, Yves Bissouma and Mathys Tel weren’t mentioned by the report.

In other news, Tottenham have secured the signing of highly-rated England youth international George Jobling after his shock release from Chelsea’s academy this week.

Elsewhere, Ivan Toney has made an intriguing admission when quizzed about a potential return to the Premier League, and we can confirm that Spurs are among the sides to have considered a move for him.

