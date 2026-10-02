Tottenham gifted golden chance to sign ex-Chelsea duo to derail Lampard’s spectacular reunion

AC Milan have offered Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to several Premier League clubs ahead of the January transfer window, with Tottenham Hotspur and Coventry City in the mix to sign the duo, TEAMtalk understands.

The England internationals are both entering the final six months of their contracts at San Siro, with neither player’s camp having yet held talks with Milan over a new deal.

That has opened the door to potential January exits. We understand Milan are willing to do business on both players as they look to create space in their squad and give themselves greater room for manoeuvre in the January market.

Tomori, 28, has yet to feature for Milan this season, while Loftus-Cheek, 30, has slipped some way down the pecking order.

With both players out of contract at the end of the season, Milan are now prepared to explore their options rather than risk losing them for nothing next summer.

Whether a January move would be permanent or initially take the form of a loan remains to be seen.

However, we understand that intermediaries have spoken to a host of clubs about the availability of the former Chelsea pair, with Tottenham, Newcastle, Everton, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Sunderland and Fulham all contacted.

Spurs have endured a disastrous start to the season and currently sit bottom of the Premier League table after five games – their worst start to a campaign for 18 years.

They already have one eye on the January transfer window, in case Roberto De Zerbi is forced to bring in further reinforcements to avoid a potential relegation battle.

The opportunity to bring in two experienced players in Tomori and Loftus-Cheek on cut-price deals could prove tempting. However, newly promoted Coventry are ones to watch in the race, too.

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Frank Lampard keen to bring Tomori, Loftus-Cheek to Coventry

Coventry are understood to hold significant interest in Tomori and Loftus-Cheek.

We can reveal that Frank Lampard would be keen on the opportunity to reunite with the duo, having worked with both players during their Chelsea careers.

Milan’s willingness to listen to offers comes as they look to reshape their squad ahead of the second half of the season.

Both Tomori and Loftus-Cheek have considerable Premier League experience and could represent attractive options for clubs looking to strengthen in January.

Tomori has previously established himself as a key defender at both Chelsea and Milan, while Loftus-Cheek offers versatility in midfield and has also operated in more advanced roles.

For Milan, moving either player on would help create additional room within the squad and potentially allow them to pursue further business in January.

The Rossoneri are therefore prepared to consider proposals, with the possibility of loans also on the table as the January window approaches.

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