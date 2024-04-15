First Tottenham summer signing explodes into life with ‘concrete’ bid launched for 22-goal striker

Tottenham Hotspur have ramped up their pursuit of a new striker by bidding for Algeria ace Mohamed Amoura, according to reports.

Tottenham lost iconic figure Harry Kane last summer, as he joined German titans Bayern Munich. The North London side never truly replaced Kane, as Ange Postecoglou instead decided to rely on either Richarlison or Son Heung-min up front.

But Postecoglou has now identified a new centre-forward as one of his priorities for the next transfer window. Tottenham have been linked with Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy, though they appear to be going down other avenues.

Tottenham chiefs have created a three-man shortlist which includes Amoura, Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez and Ivan Toney of Brentford.

It recently emerged that Spurs are poised to accelerate their hunt for Gimenez, with a proposal already drawn up. Gimenez is wanted by a host of clubs across Europe though, so Spurs need to have a plan in place in case he goes elsewhere.

This is where Amoura comes in. On March 14, Spurs were backed to complete a double raid on Belgian club Union SG for in-form striker Amoura and centre-back Koki Machida.

As per Sport Witness, who cite reports emerging from Amoura’s home country of Algeria, Spurs are the best-placed club to land the former.

Postecoglou’s side have even submitted a ‘concrete offer’ to snare the 23-year-old. The report does not mention exactly how much this proposal is worth, though Union SG have set his price tag at an achievable €20million (£17m).

Tottenham getting closer to Mohamed Amoura capture

It is now more likely than ever that Amoura will leave Union SG this summer, it is claimed.

Spurs fans may be disappointed to see their club sign a small name like Amoura, rather than other strikers such as Toney or Gimenez. However, that £17m outlay for Amoura could end up being a great piece of business.

He is a player who possesses good experience, having featured for Union SG in both the Europa League and Europa Conference League while also winning 22 caps for Algeria.

Amoura has had a fantastic season at club level too, which is the main reason Spurs are interested in him.

He has notched 22 goals and six assists in 40 appearances so far this term, which includes two Europa League strikes.

Amoura played a crucial role in Union SG surprisingly beating Liverpool in their last Europa League group game, scoring the opener before setting up Cameron Puertas for what proved to be the winner.

