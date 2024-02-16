First Tottenham summer signing gets green light, as Euro boss labels star’s form ‘good for us’

RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose has endorsed striker Timo Werner joining Tottenham Hotspur permanently this summer, having spoken openly about the 27-year-old’s situation during a recent interview.

Werner, who was on Chelsea’s books between July 2020 and August 2022, returned to the Premier League in the recent winter window. After Ange Postecoglou identified his attack as an area that needed bolstering, Tottenham captured Werner on an initial loan from Leipzig.

Should the German impress while back in England, then Tottenham will activate their £17million option to sign him on a permanent basis.

So far, the pacy attacker has made five appearances for Tottenham, all at left wing. While Werner is yet to open his goalscoring account for the North London side, he has chipped in with Premier League assists against Manchester United and Brentford.

Werner may still be in the early stages of his Spurs adventure, but it was reported on Wednesday that Postecoglou’s side are ‘expected’ to buy him at the end of the campaign.

This has prompted a response from Rose, who saw his Leipzig team beaten 1-0 at home by Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

In an interview with Bild (via Sport Witness), the manager has seemingly given Spurs the green light to sign Werner permanently, adding that the player’s improved performances are ‘good for us’ [Leipzig].

“I think I made a lot of effort for Timo. The issue is very complex overall,” he said.

Timo Werner ‘doing really well’ at Tottenham – Marco Rose

“My office is always open, there was always the opportunity to talk to me. Overall, we had a good dialogue. Every player feels a little differently. Timo used similar words when he came to Leipzig from Chelsea.

“Timo should be happy that he’s doing really well again, that he’s playing a lot and performing well. Just like we do for him. Otherwise, it’s very important to pause, be humble and correctly assess your own situation.

“We support him, we watch his games. We’re happy when he scores goals and when we see how he reacts to his own mistakes in the game, how he runs back, how he gets involved.

“He should keep at it. That’s good for us and for him. And then we’ll see what happens in the summer.”

As Rose points out, Werner has done well to show improvement at Spurs after spending a large amount of the season warming the bench in Germany. The Stuttgart-born ace cannot be questioned over his work ethic, either.

However, Spurs supporters will understandably be concerned about their club signing Werner permanently.

After all, he became known for missing great chances during his time at Chelsea. Werner has already wasted several good opportunities for Spurs too, suggesting it is a problem that will always haunt him in the Premier League.

Should Spurs decide to make Werner’s loan permanent, then Rose and Leipzig certainly will not stand in their way.

But it would not be a huge surprise if Spurs allowed Werner to go back to Germany and began searching for a more prolific forward to join their ranks this summer.

