Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the return of Fabio Paratici as sporting director alongside Johan Lange – and the pair already have a lot to get stuck into.

Paratici previously served Spurs as their director of football between June 2021 and April 2023, before stepping aside because of a FIFA ban. Now free to be employed by the club again, after acting as a consultant in recent months, the Italian is taking up joint responsibilities with Lange as part of an evolving setup under CEO Vinai Venkatesham.

During his past spell, Paratici’s influence extended to decisions such as the appointment of Antonio Conte and the signings of players like Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro.

But, with Venkatesham confirming his main focuses will be on transfers, recruitment and loans – with Lange looking over the academy, scouting and data, but the duo making all decisions jointly – what will be on the agenda this time around?

Solve left-wing conundrum

The main position currently viewed as a problem for Thomas Frank to fill is the left wing. The Spurs boss has limited natural options there, with most of their attacking midfielders being better on the other flank or in a central role behind the striker.

Brennan Johnson played more often on the right wing last season and recent signing Xavi Simons is more of a no.10, for example, although either may have to be called upon to ease the burden on Wilson Odobert.

If Tottenham are willing to spend in January, they should be in the market for a left winger with better expertise. It’ll be up to Paratici to identify the best solutions.

Antoine Semenyo is one target with definite admirers in north London, but sources state Tottenham want to assess the competition for the Bournemouth forward before committing to a bid as his price tag rises.

Paratici may have to cast his net farther and wider for a more gettable left winger, but it’s not a task he’ll be able to sit on for too long. Intervening in January could be crucial to Spurs’ momentum for the second half of the season.

Work on Harry Kane return

A few months after Paratici’s resignation from Tottenham, there was the end of another era: Harry Kane’s spell as a Spurs player.

In August 2023, Kane was sold to Bayern Munich in a record deal for the Bundesliga. From Spurs’ perspective, it felt like more of a see-you-later than a goodbye.

There is reportedly a clause in Spurs’ favour should Kane ever wish to leave Bayern, although he has just hinted it isn’t on his mind just yet.

“I’m not sure (if I’ll go back), I’m very happy here in Munich,” he told the Daily Mail. “It’s not something I’m thinking about.

“It’ll always be ‘we’ (with Spurs) because I spent my whole life there. I’m a fan of them and will always watch them and see how they’re getting on. They will always be a part of my life for sure but as for now, I’m loving it here.”

Nevertheless, sources insist Spurs are prepared to break the bank to bring Kane back, in a move that could help his chances of reaching the Premier League goalscoring record.

Kane returning for a second spell with Spurs could be a matter of if, or a matter of when. But if they get the slightest hint of it being possible, it’s something the club will feel a duty to work on, regardless of their existing striker options.

The England captain remains one of the best strikers in the world and with Spurs still being in a good position to be his next club, they will want to make the most of it.

Explore permanent Palhinha deal

It was widely seen as a shrewd move by Spurs to bring Joao Palhinha back to the Premier League this summer on a loan deal from Bayern Munich.

Palhinha previously excelled with Fulham in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, leading metrics for tackling. However, he didn’t fit in as well for Bayern.

His struggles to cement his place with the Bundesliga giants led to an opportunity for Tottenham, who took him on loan with an option to buy for €30m, which at the current exchange rates is about £26m.

Spurs’ faith seems to be paying off, with Palhinha already pushing the stat leaders for tackles in the Premier League in an effort to restore his well-earned reputation as one of the best defensive midfielders in the division.

By the end of the season, Spurs will need to decide whether to convert Palhinha’s move into a permanent one or not.

A number of factors will come into play, such as Palhinha’s age. He turns 31 next July, so any decision to invest fairly heavily in him would have to be a measured one. But if he continues contributing well, it would be beneficial to keep him around.

Draft goalkeeper shortlist

TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones revealed last week that Tottenham are preparing to enter the market for another goalkeeper who could be the successor to Guglielmo Vicario.

The club are willing to take a patient and considered approach, so Vicario won’t necessarily be under immediate pressure, but ambitions to strengthen across the board could see the 29-year-old usurped.

No names have emerged yet, but Spurs will soon start drafting up a shortlist of top-class goalkeepers to keep an eye on.

Vicario was a decent find from Paratici’s native Italy (albeit in the summer directly after he initially stepped down). But can Spurs now find a proven, top-class successor?

Antonin Kinsky is waiting for his turn, but Paratici may want to go for a more established keeper next summer.

Make Richarlison decision

Spurs have a few players out of contract in 2026, whose fates they will need to decide before the end of the season. Equally, they need to plan ahead with players out of contract in 2027, since next year will be the time for them to decide whether to offer new deals or sell.

Dane Scarlett is one, but the more high-profile Spurs player approaching the last 18 months of his contract is Richarlison.

The Brazil forward has endured mixed fortunes since his 2022 move from Everton, with the high point being his second season, in which he hit double figures of goals. He had a low bar to surpass, though, after only scoring once in the Premier League in his first season.

It’s recently emerged that Richarlison attracted interest from MLS side Orlando City in the summer, while there are reports of a potential sale in January.

But the 28-year-old has started this season reasonably well, with three goals from seven games in the Premier League. Will it be enough to retain his place in Spurs’ plans? Possibly not, but it’s now over to Paratici to weigh up and get the timing of his potential exit right.