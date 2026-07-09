Tottenham planning to splurge further £170m on new signings after FIVE player sales

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to raise a further £170million from five player sales this summer, money that is expected to be allocated to more new additions – if they can offload the quintet before the window shuts.

Spurs have done a complete U-turn over the way they normally operate in the markets, changing their wage structure and arguably over-paying for the likes of Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke, as they look to arrest their alarming slide of the past two seasons.

Indeed, Tottenham have splashed out £237m to date on the above-named trio in a move clearly designed to revamp the brittle spine of Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Add in the free transfer additions of Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and experienced goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, and it’s very clear the impact De Zerbi is having this summer after arriving late in the 2025/26 to save the club from the disastrous prospect of relegation to the Championship.

And, while more signings are currently in the works, with a new left-sided forward and a No.9 now the main priorities, there are also expected to be a plethora of exits in order to balance the books and also potentially fund two more key additions.

Tottenham have already offloaded the likes of Yves Bissouma, Alfie Devine, Radu Dragușin (loan with option to buy) and Alejo Veliz, while Luka Vuskovic’s £50m switch to Brighton is on the verge of being completed.

The club, meanwhile, also decided against making permanent moves for loanees Joao Palhinha and Randal Kolo Muani and now significant funds are expected to be raised from five further exits.

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Tottenham to cash in on five top stars

As per a report from Football.London, Spurs are looking to generate around £170m (€199m / $228m) from the exits of five first-team stars.

First up – and this will come as no surprise to Tottenham supporters – is skipper Cristian Romero, who has wanted out of the club for much of the troubled 2025/26 campaign, despite penning a new deal just under a year ago.

The Argentina centre-back, who is currently on course for back-to-back World Cup triumphs, has long been linked with a move to Spain, with Atletico Madrid the likeliest destination.

The arrivals of Senesi and Van Hecke have only heightened the speculation, with Romero looking likely to be offloaded for a fee in the region of £50m, despite still having three years left on his contract.

Next up is talented midfielder Lucas Bergvall, who continues to be linked with a summer exit after asking to move on following the captures of Tonali and Fernandes that will make his game time even more limited.

For their part, Tottenham and De Zerbi want Bervall to stay, although they may have little option if the £50m-rated star continues to insist he wants out.

England defender Djed Spence is also looking increasingly likely to depart, having failed to convince De Zerbi he is worthy of more than an occasional starting role.

Our sources have revealed interest from Premier League rivals Everton in the 25-year-old, who is expected to fetch a fee in the region of £25m.

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Striker Richarlison is also expected to be shown the door, despite being the club’s top scorer this past season, with his inconsistency and injury record the major factors behind that decision.

The club are expected to suffer a major loss on the Brazilian frontman, who cost £60m back in 2022, with a report claiming that big teams in Turkey have submitted an official offer for £25m-rated Richarlison.

Lastly, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario‘s expected exit has stalled of late, with interest from Inter Milan and Juventus in the Italy international.

With Juve now pushing for Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez instead, it could come down to Inter ramping up their pursuit of the 29-year-old instead, as Tottenham push for a fee in the region of £20m.

Those five sales combined would recoup £170m and allow Spurs to continue their ambitious summer spending, as they look to pursue deals for the likes of Rafael Leao and Bournemouth star El Junior Kroupi.