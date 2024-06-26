Tottenham flop to take wage cut and force transfer as second star targeted by same club

AC Milan are spying a double raid on Tottenham Hotspur, and Emerson Royal is ready to take a pay cut to join the Italian giants, according to reports.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has decided that right-back is a position he wants to improve as a priority this summer. In order to sign a new full-back who can compete with Pedro Porro for a starting spot, Tottenham must offload Emerson to bring in funds.

Even though the Brazilian has been unconvincing in a Tottenham shirt, he has emerged as a key target for Milan.

Emerson recently confirmed that Milan are in talks with Spurs about a potential deal. He added that he would like to follow in the footsteps of some of his top-class Brazilian predecessors by playing for the Rossoneri.

According to the latest reports emerging from Italy, Milan are still negotiating with Spurs for Emerson’s capture.

Spurs are keen to pick up €25million (£21m) for Emerson, who originally cost them £25.8m in August 2021. Milan, though, are aiming to take him to Italy for no more than €20m (£17m).

Emerson is urging Spurs to accept a lower offer for him, and the 25-year-old has even agreed to take a wage cut in order to help Milan’s finances.

In order to replace Emerson, Spurs have set their sights on both Yan Couto, who was recently on loan at Girona from Manchester City, and Monaco star Vanderson. Earlier on Wednesday, Fabrizio Romano revealed which player out of Couto and Vanderson is more likely to join Spurs.

Tottenham transfers: Emerson, Hojbjerg wanted in double deal

Emerson, meanwhile, could be followed to Milan by current Spurs team-mate Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The Dane has been phased out by Postecoglou and the Italian press state that it is certain he will leave North London this summer.

Hojbjerg is determined to join a Champions League club when leaving Spurs and the fact Milan can provide him with just that puts them in pole position to complete a deal.

Although, discussions between Milan and Spurs for Hojbjerg are currently not as advanced as they are for Emerson. This will certainly be one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, Hojbjerg’s agent, Luca Puccinelli, said about his client: “A player like him will surely be part of a club with great ambition or project because he is not just a strong player, but with a character made to fight for important things every year.”

Milan are not alone in admiring the 28-year-old, as Borussia Dortmund and Fenerbahce – now managed by ex-Spurs boss Jose Mourinho – are also thought to be in the mix for his services.

Spurs paid Southampton around £20m for Hojbjerg in August 2020 but, just like with Emerson, they are prepared to take a loss on him. It has been claimed that Postecoglou’s side want £12.6m in order to leave him leave.

