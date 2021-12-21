Tottenham lock horns with Mourinho over bargain midfield transfer target

Tottenham Hotspur have joined their former boss Jose Mourinho in the race to sign midfielder Florian Grillitsch, according to reports in Germany.

Grillitsch currently plays for Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, but his contract there expires at the end of the season. It seems likely he will be leaving as a free agent in the summer of 2022. Some suitors may even try their luck for a cut-price January deal.

The Austria international has played in 12 Bundesliga matches so far this season. He has been capable of performing as a defensive midfielder or a centre-back.

His qualities would be useful to many clubs, especially if he would come without a transfer fee. He has subsequently already been linked with several potential suitors.

Tottenham were actually linked with Grillitsch as far back as 2019. However, nothing materialised and his name has slipped out of focus – at least for Spurs – since.

Now, Sky Deutschland indicate he is on their agenda again. Antonio Conte will want reinforcements to his squad to improve his chances of success in north London.

Midfield is an area he could be looking to upgrade. There have been doubts over the futures of the likes of Dele Alli, Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele.

Grillitsch could be a replacement for any who depart. The fact that he can cover in defence – another area they want to reinforce – as well may be of further interest to Tottenham.

However, they will not have a clear run at his signature – especially if Grillitsch runs his contract down and is able to choose his next club as a free agent.

Mourinho rivals Tottenham for Grillitsch

Indeed, one side already established in the race to sign Grillitsch is one managed by a very familiar face for Tottenham fans. Jose Mourinho has him on his Roma shortlist.

Mourinho tried to reinforce the midfield he inherited when taking the Roma job in the summer. His efforts were unsuccessful, though. As a result, he is still scouring the market for potential solutions.

Grillitsch is a prime candidate for Roma, thus potentially setting up a battle between Mourinho and his former employers.

Only time will tell which club will make more of an effort and put together the superior wage offer.

Grillitsch was also linked with Newcastle last month, although there is no mention of them in the most recent update.

Tottenham have more midfield targets

Another midfielder to be linked with Tottenham in recent months has been Nahitan Nandez of Cagliari.

Nandez joined the Sardinian side in 2019 and quickly established himself in their lineup. So far, he has made 88 appearances for the club.

But there are now fears that he may not be making any more. He suffered an injury in their recent game against Udinese, which still needs to be evaluated. With the winter break and transfer window approaching, his time with Cagliari may be up.

That’s according to Calciomercato, who claim several players could be leaving the relegation-threatened side. Despite the club’s poor form, Nandez’s own reputation has not diminished. As such, he has several suitors willing to give him the next step.

According to the report, he could remain in Serie A with either Inter Milan or Napoli. Going from a relegation battle to a title challenge would be quite the step up for the 25-year-old.

Alternatively, he could take on a new adventure in the Premier League. The report from Calciomercato reminds that Leeds and Tottenham have been watching him for a while.

Nandez can also play as a right-back if needed, so his versatility may be useful for either of his suitors. Furthermore, there is a feeling that he may be available for less than his €36m release clause.

The Uruguay international was already hoping to leave Cagliari in the summer. His agent maintains plans are in place for a winter exit, so only time will tell where he ends up.

