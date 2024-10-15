Flourishing Tottenham star cites Cristiano Ronaldo advice for aiding incredible transformation

Tottenham star Dejan Kulusevski has referenced prior advice from former Juventus teammate Cristiano Ronaldo when offering insight into his step up in levels this season.

Kulusevski was originally signed by Tottenham to play on the right wing, though he’s since proven a revelation upon being converted into a central playmaker this season. The Swede has continued his excellent form through the international break while captaining his country in the recent clashes with Slovakia and Estonia.

When asked by the Swedish media what’s changed for him on the mental side of things this term, Kulusevski cited an old piece of advice from ex-Juventus teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo.

“To not be satisfied with being good, but to be the best every day,” said Kulusevski, per Fotboll Skanalen. “That’s the only thing that matters. As hard as it is to try to be the best.

“I think that you learn over time, that you begin to understand much more about how the world and the brain work. You can’t be 17 and know everything.

“Yes, I always change. I’m starting to get to know my body. When I was younger, I didn’t understand when [Cristiano] Ronaldo told me: ‘You will get to know your body’. Because I didn’t know my body then.

“But now I’m starting to understand my strengths and weaknesses, how I can improve. So I feel like everything is getting easier.

“I know how to train the day before a match, two days before a match, what to do when I’m tired and so on. All the little details that in the end make a big difference.”

Kulusevski revelling in being the main protagonist

Kulusevski earned rave reviews for his display in the 3-0 thumping of Manchester United on September 29.

While deployed in his new playmaking role on the right side of a midfield three, Kulusevski scored and created nine chances (three of which were classified as ‘big chances’), according to FotMob.

“It [being a protagonist] came out in that match,” continued Kulusevski. “But I have worked incredibly hard to be able to play at that level. I’m not shocked. I’ve just been waiting for it. Every match has felt good, but that one was perhaps extra good.

“I want to try to maximise this career as much as possible and never be one of the crowd. It has been the whole season. I really feel that I am stronger mentally and physically this season.

“I have changed the ‘mindset’ a bit. I think that is to my advantage. I have grown off the pitch as well. The plan is to get better every day, and I feel that I am becoming that.”

Kulusevski outgunning Phil Foden and Cole Palmer

Kulusevski has played in a more central role for Tottenham this season, making six Premier League appearances in midfield and one appearance as a striker.

He registered one goal and one assist in those seven appearances, averaging a direct goal contribution every 264 minutes.

While the Sweden international only has one assist to his name, he is currently creating 3.6 chances per 90 minutes and that is more than the likes of Cole Palmer and Phil Foden.

Filtering out any players that have played fewer than 180 minutes this season, Kulusevski is currently fourth in the Premier League in 2024/25 for chances created per 90 minutes.

His creativity levels have also increased from last season, when he predominantly played on the wing and averaged 2.1 key passes per 90 league minutes.

The 24-year-old is also averaging 1.2 successful dribbles per 90 minutes, 2.0 shots per 90 minutes and 30.3 passes per 90 minutes in 2024/25.

Another consequence of moving Kulusevski infield is allowing Brennan Johnson to start regularly on the right wing. Johnson has surpassed all expectations this term, scoring in each of his last six matches for Spurs.