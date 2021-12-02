Tottenham will aim to take a page out of Arsenal’s book after their transfer strategy that would see a £70m striker join as one of five potential new signings was revealed, per a report.

Arsenal splashed out around £140m in the summer on six new signings. Each of the six were aged under 24 at the time, and the bulk of those new faces are already making an immediate impact under Mikel Arteta.

Now, according to the Sun, Tottenham are aiming to provide Antonio Conte with a similar set of results in the market.

They claim Spurs have ‘identified’ five rising stars across Europe that are ‘all being eyed for potential moves’. Following Arsenal’s lead, each of the quintet are aged 25 or under, though all would be more than capable of slotting straight into Conte’s first eleven.

Clinical marksman would challenge Harry Kane

The headline-grabbing name on the list is Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic.

Spurs links with the Serbian hitman are nothing new. Vlahovic was touted as Harry Kane’s successor when he was linked with Manchester City over the summer.

Despite that move breaking down, reports linking Vlahovic to Tottenham have persisted and he appears set to move on in the summer after rejecting Fiorentina’s latest contract offer.

His 14 goals in 16 matches this season have proved his breakthrough season last year wasn’t a fluke. Nonetheless, he would command a hefty £70m fee and is also on the radars of Juventus, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Fellow Serie A stars Nicolo Barella and Franck Kessie are namechecked in the report.

Prising Barella out of Inter Milan will be a costly venture. That rings especially true after the classy midfielder penned a new deal at the beginning of November.

Kessie, on the other hand, looks far more gettable. The Ivory Coast battler is out of contract next summer and would therefore be available for free. Alternatively, Spurs could look to steal a march on other suitors by sanctioning a cut-price January transfer.

Defensive destroyers round out Tottenham list

The final two names mentioned are Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria and Fenerbahce’s Kim-Min jae.

Zakaria’s story echoes that of Kessie, with the Switzerland star an impending free agent next summer. Zakaria’s versatility being capable of operating in a back three or midfield could be of great benefit to Conte.

Finally, South Korean Kim – nicknamed ‘monster’ due to standing at 6ft 3in – could round out the splurge. While it is not known if it would have any tangible effect, the article concludes that Kim is someone Son Heung-min knows well and could therefore theoretically nudge Spurs toward signing.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are planning a swoop for Napoli contract rebel Lorenzo Insigne, according to a report in Italy.

The 30-year-old Italy forward is out of contract next summer, but has been offered fresh terms to stay with the Serie A club. But so far no agreement has been reached and the player is thought to be exploring alternative options.

Calciomercato claim Napoli’s offer is around €5m, plus €1.5m as a bonus, so it is lower than his current €5m-a-season offer.

Speaking about the player, Inter chief Giuseppe Marotta told DAZN: “It is an opportunity in a general sense. It is up to me and Ausilio to take advantage of it. But situations must be grasped if the conditions are right for it.”

But the arrival of Tottenham to the table and Spurs managing director Fabio Paratici may just speed up an outcome.

Newcastle and West Ham are also mentioned in the report, while Everton have been interested previously.

