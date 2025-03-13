Daniel Levy is looking at several signings for Tottenham this month

Daniel Levy is pushing hard to secure the services of Angel Gomes this summer after opening talks over his signing – and the Tottenham Hotspur chairman hopes to have already secured a valuable double advantage over Manchester United in the race for the star.

The 5ft 6 midfielder – whose full name is Adilson Angel Abreu de Almeida Gomes – has established himself as one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1 since departing Manchester United back in summer 2020. And while the Red Devils will perhaps be ruing the player’s decision to take up a contract offer from Lille instead, the move has very much paid dividends for a player who hopes to be a part of Thomas Tuchels’s first England squad when it is announced on Friday.

Having won four caps for his country – all under the caretaker management of Under-21s boss Lee Carsley – Gomes has thrust himself well and truly into the limelight.

However, it is his form in France and in the Champions League for Lille that has truly earmarked the 24-year-old as one of the summer’s most in-demand stars.

Available on a free transfer with his deal at Lille expiring this summer, Gomes has made clear he wants to leave northern France, with a route back to the Premier League is on the cards.

And while a return to Old Trafford has been mooted, a new report has revealed that it is Tottenham Hotspur who are pushing hardest for his signing, with chairman Levy already having held talks with the player’s representatives and having made it clear he wants to bring him to N17.

According to Givemesport, Levy is personally driving to get a deal for Gomes – described as ‘phenomenal’ by journalist Alex Turk on X, for his form in France – over the line, with club chiefs now ‘moving to get the deal done’ and make the player their first signing of the summer window.

Spurs looking to secure Angel Gomes advantage

The Spurs supremo hopes that by opening talks now he can secure a key advantage over United. And while West Ham are also in the running for his signature, the player’s birthplace of Edmonton, north London, could see the player sign for his local club and a return to his boyhood routes.

West Ham are also thought to have held talks with the player, but it is Tottenham Hotspur who hold most appeal.

Gomes himself has reportedly told Lille he wants to leave and does not intend to sign a new deal.

The player has also made clear the temptation he would have in returning to Man Utd were they to come calling.

“There’ll always be that sentimental soft spot, so of course it’d be difficult to say no,” Gomes stated back in the autumn when questioned about his future in an interview with The Times.

However, with United yet to make their move and with Levy making clear their intentions to the player, Levy could well have secured himself a big advantage in the race to sign the 178-game star.

His arrival at the club will also likely push the departure of Yves Bissouma. The Mali midfielder has proved an inconsistent figure for Spurs since an initial £25m arrival from Brighton in June 2022.

While faring better under the guidance of Ange Postecoglou than he did previous boss Antonio Conte, it’s understood that Spurs will look to move the player on this summer with just a year left on his deal and with no plans at this stage to offer the 28-year-old an extension.

Gomes, to that end, is seen as a perfect upgrade and offers Spurs a chance to claw back some very welcome transfer funds in the process.

