The summer transfer window may now be shut in terms of the top European leagues but there is still the possibility of clubs selling and a Tottenham star is reportedly pushing for a switch to the Saudi Pro League.

Spurs are in the process of revamping their squad under Ange Postecoglou, with a plethora of ins and outs taking place over the course of the last couple of months.

The additions of the likes of Dominic Solanke, Archie Gray and Wilson Odobert have impressed pundits and fans alike, while veteran stars like Eric Dier, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Ivan Perisic have all left in a clear strategy to bring down the average age of the squad.

Midfielder Giovani Lo Celso also departed on deadline day as he sealed a return to Real Betis after four years in north London, but there was disappointment for Sergio Reguilon.

Spanish outlet AS reports that the full-back is still looking to leave Tottenham, with clubs in Turkey, Portugal and more intriguingly, Saudi Arabia all showing an interest in his services.

The Saudi Pro League remains an attractive option for players given the rewards on offer, with Ivan Toney swapping Brentford for Al-Ahli in a late deal.

Saudi clubs have also been tracking Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who missed out on a move to Chelsea, but there could still be some incomings before their own window shuts on Monday September 2.

AS adds that Reguilon will be hoping one of the cash-rich Saudi clubs comes forward before their deadline after falling completely out of favour in north London.

The £27million defender made a bright start to life at Tottenham after his move from Real Madrid in 2020 but his form tailed off dramatically, leading to loans at Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Brentford over the last two seasons.

Reguilon facing first-team exile at Tottenham

Reguilon is currently behind Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies in the left-back pecking order and has already been told he faces zero game time if he does not secure an exit.

Speaking about Lo Celso, before his move, and Reguilon at his Friday press conference for Newcastle, Postecoglou told reporters: “No, they don’t have to get integrated back into the squad. It’s their decision.

“It’s pretty clear where they sit in terms of where we are as a squad and where we are as a team, but, you know, I’ve never been one to force people out.

“They’ve got decisions about their own careers and what they want to do, and if they’re still here, they’re still here. We’ll work around that scenario, but it certainly won’t affect the way we work in the first team.”

