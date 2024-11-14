Journalist John Wenham believes that Sergio Reguilon will “demand at least 80 per cent of his remaining salary” to leave Tottenham six months early.

Reguilon has spent more than four years with Spurs, though has only actually featured for them in two of the five seasons since. He played fairly consistently in his first two campaigns, and not at all since.

Destiny Udogie is the clear favourite in the left-back position.

Reguilon has been subject of reports around cancelling his Tottenham deal, and Wenham feels he’ll only feel that’s worth it if he moves immediately to a club who can match his current deal, though he could also ask for a payout rather than leaving for nothing.

“I don’t see any incentive for him to leave unless someone else is willing to match his wages,” he told Tottenham News.

“Tottenham are paying him £100,000 per week, and he has quite rightly, from his point of view, stuck to that contract.

“Unless he agrees to terminate the last six months of his deal, I think he will remain in north London. However, even then, I imagine he will demand at least 80 per cent of his remaining salary.”

Reguilon to begin talks to leave

The option to cancel his contract reportedly comes amid interest in Reguilon from two La Liga clubs – Sevilla and Getafe.

It is believed that both clubs are to begin talks with the left-back’s representatives and Spurs surrounding the potential of landing him in January, six months before his deal is due to be up.

If he was to cancel his deal, he could make a move immediately rather than waiting out the last portion of his contract.

However, it seems likely that having only actually played for Spurs for two years out of more than four possible, he wants to be remunerated before leaving, knowing it’s not too long before he could do so, while also landing the rest of the money owed to him.

Tottenham round-up: Transfer record must be broken

Tottenham are one of the Premier League clubs interested in Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson, and it’s believed they’ll have to bid £70million for him, which would break their transfer record.

It’s also believed Spurs are in talks to land Jonathan Tah, who is on the radar of multiple huge European clubs.

Meanwhile, it’s reported there are no immediate plans to sack Ange Postecoglou despite Tottenham being in a much worse place than they were at this point last season.

Spurs also have no interest in selling Cristian Romero to Real Madrid, it’s reported.

Reguilon’s Spurs timeline

By Rob McCarthy

Joined Tottenham in a £32million deal on September 19 2020, with Real Madrid including a £27.5m buy-back clause in his five-year contract.

Made his Spurs debut against Chelsea 10 days later in the League Cup against Chelsea and got an assist in a game his side won on penalties.

Scored his first goal for the club in a 2-1 win over Leeds in May 2021 and enjoyed an impressive maiden campaign in north London.

A loss of form saw him struggle for consistency in his second campaign, despite making 31 appearances in all competitions and he was loaned to Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2022.

Only made 12 appearances for the LaLiga giants back in his homeland and was surprisingly loaned out to Premier League rivals Man Utd at the start of the 2023/24 season due to their left-back struggles.

Lasted only half the season at Old Trafford as United opted to activate a break clause within the loan agreement after the return to fitness of Luke Shaw.

Spent the second half of last season at Brentford and impressed. However, the Bees decided against making the deal a permanent one.

Was not included in Tottenham’s Premier League squad for the current campaign after failing to secure himself a move away from the club over the summer and failing to impress Ange Postecoglou.

Has scored twice and added eight assists in 67 appearances for the club to date – stats that look likely to stay that way as he eyes a January exit.