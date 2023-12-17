Former Tottenham boss names two positions unbelievable Ange Postecoglou has to bolster in January

Former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood has been wowed by the transformation his old club have made under Ange Postecoglou but still believes two positions need strengthening in January.

Spurs followed up their impressive 4-1 win over Newcastle last weekend with a hard-fought victory at Nottingham Forest on Friday night to get their top-four bid back on track.

Goals from Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski gave Postecoglou’s men a 2-0 victory at the City Ground in a game which once again raised disciplinary issues.

Yves Bissouma was red-carded for the second time this season, while Destiny Udogie received his fifth booking of the campaign. That means both players will miss the visit of in-form Everton to north London on Saturday.

Postecoglou’s squad has already been weakened significantly by numerous high-profile injuries, including the likes of Micky van de Ven, James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur. Add those suspensions into the mix and it means the Australian will have to turn to more of the club’s academy stars to fill bench roles.

And Sherwood has highlighted two positions in need of more quality numbers, while also raving about the job Postecoglou has done at Tottenham so far.

Speaking via Chris Cowlin’s YouTube channel, Sherwood said: “Ange Postecoglou, wow, what can I say? What a job that man has done.

“He’s lifted the cloud away from Tottenham in the last few years, playing an attractive style of football everyone wants to watch, not only Tottenham fans but everyone.

“If they strengthen in January I think they’re going to need [a] centre-back and maybe a creative midfield player just in case [James] Maddison picks up any more injuries.

“And I think they can go all the way to the top four this year and possibly the FA Cup, fingers crossed.”

Tottenham duo likely to push for exits

Sherwood is certainly not wrong in his thinking, especially given that former first-choice defender Eric Dier could be offloaded in the new year in order to find some regular game time.

Indeed, Postecoglou himself has admitted that he is concerned by the lack of centre-back depth, with full-back Ben Davies doing an admirable job so far in Van de Ven’s absence.

Midfield is also another area where Tottenham are set to have some major issues throughout January and early February.

Maddison and Bentancur are due back towards the middle or end of January, while Bissouma and the excellent Pape Sarr will both be on African Cup of Nations duty.

That will likely leave Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg having a key role to play, but it’s clear that the Dane does not have a long-term future under Postecoglou as his style of play is not what Postecoglou wants.

Hojbjerg has been a major target for Atletico Madrid as well as Fulham, but Spurs will almost certainly block an exit as they look to navigate through what is likely to be a hugely challenging six weeks at the turn of the year.

