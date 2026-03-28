Former Tottenham scout Bryan King has backed a former colleague of his and “Spurs man” to take the manager’s role, as he named the “first job” on the agenda – which isn’t close to being the priority at the moment.

Spurs are expected to be managed by a third man this season, having first sacked Thomas Frank, before his replacement Igor Tudor had a horrible spell in charge. Still in the dugout for now, the boss is expected to be let go after picking up just one point in five Premier League games.

TEAMtalk is aware Tudor and Tottenham will mutually agree to part ways, with the boss ready for a break after the recent death of his father.

Spurs, having been turned down by favourite Roberto De Zerbi and Robbie Keane, are surprisingly linked with Chris Hughton.

He spent a lot of time as their assistant manager between 2001-2007, before moving into management on his own, where he was last in charge of Ghana – a spell which ended in early 2024.

Former Spurs scout King has backed Hughton for the Tottenham job, and feels he has a couple of important bits to contend with.

“I worked with Chris when I was at Tottenham, and he was the assistant to Martin Jol. He’s very knowledgeable, and he’s a Spurs man,” King told Tottenham News.

“The situation isn’t only the manager, but they need someone to come in who will get a reaction from the players. It will be interesting to see how he would get on.

“He’s a good man, but Chris’ first job would be to sort out the back room, that’s as much of a problem as on the pitch.

“I just think he will have to come in as manager and help restructure the club in a massive overhaul.”

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Hughton’s actual first job is much bigger

Reports suggest that Tottenham will part with Tudor in the coming days and want to have a replacement in place immediately, so if Hughton is to take the job, he’d be doing so this season.

That means there are far bigger fish to fry than sorting out the back room.

Indeed, King seems to have forgotten about the fairly large looming threat of relegation, with Spurs just one point above the Premier League drop zone, having lost 3-0 to fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest in the last game.

Anybody who takes charge will be thinking solely about keeping Tottenham in the Premier League immediately.

As and when that feat is achieved, then whoever is in the dugout can turn their attention to the backroom staff, but for now that ranks nowhere close to the top of the list.

Tottenham round-up: Dyche ready to take charge

One of the managers linked with Tottenham of late is Sean Dyche, and TEAMtalk is aware he’d be open to taking the role.

The club like him for his Premier League experience and he’d be open to the challenge of trying to keep Spurs in the Premier League.

Sources have also cleared up reports that Leeds have a buyback clause for Archie Gray – they do not.

And TEAMtalk is aware that Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma will be allowed to leave for nothing in the summer.